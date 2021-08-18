Odyssey Beerwerks’ Fluffy Pumpkin to Return

ARVADA, Colorado – Odyssey Beerwerks Fluffy Pumpkin Toasted Marshmallow Pumpkin Porter returns Friday, August 20!

Fluffy Pumpkin will be available in limited release in the Odyssey Beerwerks Taproom and in select liquor stores, bars, and restaurants in the Denver Metro area.

The release of Fluffy Pumpkin brings with it the anticipation of cooler Autumn days. Deep flavors of spiced pumpkin and toasted marshmallow dance with notes of chocolate and graham cracker, leaving you longing for those Fall treats enjoyed around the campfire.

Fluffy Pumpkin can be enjoyed on Draft and To-Go in the form of six-packs and full cases (24 cans), limit two cases per person per day at the Taproom. The Fluffy can label design received a facelift this year, so be on the lookout for the new cans! Also, on release day, Friday, August 20, The G Wagon food truck will be at the Taproom offering gourmet sandwiches, G Fries, and more.

About Odyssey Beerwerks

Start a beer journey at Odyssey Beerwerks in Arvada, Colorado, where we’ve been brewing a wide variety of award-winning craft beers for locals and wanderers alike since 2013. Visit the taproom and enjoy fun and frequent events, live music, food trucks, and more. Find our beers on draft and in cans in liquor stores, bars, and restaurants across the Denver metro area and Colorado’s Front Range.

For More Information:

https://www.odysseybeerwerks.com