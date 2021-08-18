Odyssey Beerwerks’ Fluffy Pumpkin to Return

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

ARVADA, Colorado – Odyssey Beerwerks Fluffy Pumpkin Toasted Marshmallow Pumpkin Porter returns Friday, August 20!

Fluffy Pumpkin will be available in limited release in the Odyssey Beerwerks Taproom and in select liquor stores, bars, and restaurants in the Denver Metro area.

The release of Fluffy Pumpkin brings with it the anticipation of cooler Autumn days. Deep flavors of spiced pumpkin and toasted marshmallow dance with notes of chocolate and graham cracker, leaving you longing for those Fall treats enjoyed around the campfire.

Fluffy Pumpkin can be enjoyed on Draft and To-Go in the form of six-packs and full cases (24 cans), limit two cases per person per day at the Taproom. The Fluffy can label design received a facelift this year, so be on the lookout for the new cans! Also, on release day, Friday, August 20, The G Wagon food truck will be at the Taproom offering gourmet sandwiches, G Fries, and more.

About Odyssey Beerwerks

Start a beer journey at Odyssey Beerwerks in Arvada, Colorado, where we’ve been brewing a wide variety of award-winning craft beers for locals and wanderers alike since 2013. Visit the taproom and enjoy fun and frequent events, live music, food trucks, and more. Find our beers on draft and in cans in liquor stores, bars, and restaurants across the Denver metro area and Colorado’s Front Range.

For More Information:
https://www.odysseybeerwerks.com

back
Job Listings

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.
Post a Job
back
Brewbound Marketplace

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.
Post a Listing
back
Breweries Database

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.
View the Breweries Database
back
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

 Brewbound Live Winter 2021

Santa Monica, CA ● Nov. 30 + Dec. 1, 2021
Post Event All Events Sponsorship Past Events
back
08/18: Brewbound Frontlines Short: Rhinegeist Co-Founder Bryant Goulding on Handing Over the Reins 08/19: Brewbound Podcast 09/02: Brewbound Podcast 09/09: Brew Talks Denver 2021 (CBC) 09/14: Investor Speed Dating: Beer & Beyond
View the Full Content Calendar
back
BevNET Cocktail Showdown 1 The Brewbound Minute Rewatch Recent Videos Brewbound Data Club Brewbound Live Winter 2020
View all Videos
back
Top stories from the beer industry

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.
Learn More
back

A weekly live-streamed discussion series with beer industry leaders and watchers on the business adjustments being made during the COVID-19 crisis and the future of the industry.
Learn More