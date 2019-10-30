Odell Brewing Releases Year-Round Low-Calorie Good Behavior Crushable IPA

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Odell Brewing is proud to announce the latest addition to their year-round line up. Good Behavior is a 110 calorie, 4% ABV, Crushable IPA with a balanced body and crisp finish.

With a portfolio of notably hop-forward beers such as Odell IPA, Drumroll Hazy Pale Ale, and Mountain Standard IPA, Odell Brewing set out to create their first Crushable IPA. The result is Good Behavior, a low calorie, sessionable IPA that boasts explosive hop aromas of tropical fruit and peach.

“There’s plenty of 100, 95, even 80 calorie options in the market right now,” explains COO, Brendan McGivney. “After a year of small-batch, R&D testing at both of our brewhouse taprooms, we realized we weren’t going to sacrifice the flavor and body for 10 calories. We think your tastebuds will agree.”

Unlike many low-cal beers and hard seltzers, Good Behavior was brewed without extracts or artificial sweeteners. All of the tropical fruit and peach flavors come from specialized brewing techniques with a blend of nine hop varieties, including Odell’s current favorite experimental, HBC 586.

“Good Behavior was built for hop lovers looking for a beer that fits in with a more balanced lifestyle,” explains CEO, Eric Smith. “It’s an IPA, that was important to us. We wouldn’t compromise the core of the style but wanted to give our fans a super crisp, sessionable finish where you can have more than one.”

Good Behavior will be priced inline with core brands, available on draft and in 6-pack cans. This beer will be one of Odell’s brand priorities for 2020 and is currently available throughout their 19-state footprint.

About Odell Brewing

Odell Brewing, the 23rd largest craft brewery in the U.S., is a regional, independent, and employee owned craft brewery. Since 1989, the culture of family and collaboration has thrived, fostering a brewery full of beer-centric people. It is this passion for beer that inspires Odell Brewing to create quality, hand-crafted and innovative brews. Odell Brewing is committed to providing exceptional service to its customers while making positive contributions to their co-workers and community through its outreach and charitable giving programs.