Odell Brewing Donates $160,000 to Support Northern Colorado Residents Impacted by COVID-19 Pandemic

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Odell Brewing, a regional craft brewery based in Fort Collins, Colorado, has announced it will immediately donate $160,000 to four partner organizations who provide support to Northern Colorado residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation comes by way of Odell Brewing’s Growing Fund, managed for the last seven years by The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado. Donations will be distributed to four organizations in the amount of $40,000 each. Recipients include Homeward Alliance, Neighbor to Neighbor, Food Bank for Larimer County, and Meals on Wheels.

“We recognize that food assistance and housing instability are two of Larimer County’s greatest needs in this current crisis,” explains Co-Founder Wynne Odell. “With the deep ties these organizations have to our community, we believe the support they provide is vital.”

As an employee-owned company of just over 150 people, community service is an integral part of Odell Brewing’s culture. This donation marks the single largest one time gift in the history of their charitable program.

“Over the last few weeks, we have seen the world change drastically,” says Wynne Odell. “Serving the community that has supported us for the last 30 years has always been a part of our culture but it’s never been more important than it is right now.”

More About Homeward Alliance:

Homeward Alliance has been on the front lines of the COVID-19 response—specifically related to people experiencing homelessness in Fort Collins. Supported services include employment assistance, housing-focused case management, benefits enrollment and more. In the past month, Homeward Alliance has doubled their staff capacity at Aztlan Center to accommodate the larger space and better serve individuals ahead of and through the pandemic.

More About Neighbor to Neighbor:

The mission of Neighbor to Neighbor is to open doors and advance lives from homelessness through homeownership by providing sustainable housing, supportive services, and education to the Larimer County community. In the recent crisis, Neighbor to Neighbor has opened up their Rent Assistance Program to allow applications for anyone in Larimer County who needs help. $40,000 in funding from Odell will immediately be put to work in the community, preserving homes for sixty local households.

More About The Food Bank of Larimer County:

During this unprecedented time of health risks and economic instability, the role of the Food Bank for Larimer County in our community is crucial. Their mission is to feed all in need through community partnerships and hunger-relief programs which have been modified for the benefit and safety of our clients.

More About Meals on Wheels of Fort Collins:

Established in 1969, Meals on Wheels Fort Collins aims to provide hot, nutritious meals and social interaction to seniors and eligible clients in their homes, five days a week in the Greater Fort Collins area. The community they serve is especially vulnerable right now and Meals on Wheels is providing additional shelf-stable, non-perishable food to their clients’ pantry.

More About The Odell Brewing Growing Fund:

In 2013, Odell Brewing established a special charitable fund, called The Odell Brewing Growing Fund, at the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado. To learn more about how your business can establish its own fund, visit https://www.nocofoundation.org/ or contact Ella Fahrlander, Chief Engagement Officer, at ella@nocofoundation.org.

