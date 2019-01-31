Odell Brewing Announces 2019 New Releases

FORT COLLINS, Colo.— Odell Brewing Co. announces new additions to their year round, limited and seasonal offerings. Odell also plans to focus their sales efforts behind their top priorities for 2019, Colorado Lager, Sippin’ Pretty Fruited Sour and an all new Mountain Standard IPA.

“Here at Odell innovation is in our DNA and we believe that the next great beer is just around the corner,” explains C.O.O. Brendan McGivney. “We’ve spent the better part of 2018 planning and pilot brewing for these new releases and we couldn’t be more excited to share them with our fans.”

Wolf Picker Experimental IPA

Wolf Picker, named after the classic hop harvesting rig, celebrates Odell’s decades-long relationships with hop farmers, and their obsession with new talent in the world of experimental hops. This year, Odell is featuring the new hop, Strata, which brings notes of grapefruit, peach and mango. To learn more watch Odell’s short film on Strata and Wolf Picker. This new Seasonal Release is now available in 6-pack cans and the Bottle Montage Variety Pack.

Mountain Standard IPA

In March Odell Brewing will release a new take on Mountain Standard IPA. With a refreshed design and an entirely new recipe, Mountain Standard sets the bar for a Mountain-style IPA. No longer a Black IPA, this new IPA will be brewed with hand-selected, modern American hop varieties that build layers of complex hop flavors with juicy, tropical notes and bold, vibrant aromas. The new Mountain Standard will be available year round in 6-pack cans.

Hammerchain Fresh Grind Double IPA

In May Odell Brewing will release Hammerchain, a Fresh Grind Double IPA. Following the success of Rupture Fresh Grind IPA, Hammerchain will also be brewed with fresh hops, ground onsite with their custom hammermill. These American hop varieties are packed with flavors of drippy tropical fruit, radiant peach and sweet stone fruit. This new Limited Release will be found in 6-pack cans.

Anniversary 180 Shilling

After a 5 year hiatus, the fan favorite 180 Shilling, will return to celebrate Odell’s 30 Anniversary. Odell Brewing will re-release 180 Shilling as part of their premium Cellar Series. 180 Shilling, a double version of the flagship 90 Shilling, has a hearty roasted malt base balanced by subtle earthy hops and aged on oak to create notes of toffee, plum, vanilla and dried cherry. 180 Shilling will be available in single 12 oz. bottles in March.

About Odell Brewing

Odell Brewing, the 22nd largest craft brewery in the U.S., is a regional, independent and employee owned craft brewery. Since 1989, the culture of family and collaboration has thrived, fostering a brewery full of beer-centric people. It is this passion for beer that inspires Odell Brewing to create quality, hand-crafted and innovative brews. Odell Brewing is committed to providing exceptional service to its customers while making positive contributions to their co-workers and community through its outreach and charitable giving programs.