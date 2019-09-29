O’Connor Brewing Co. Releases Pulped Fiction Blood Orange Berliner Weisse

NORFOLK, Va. — O’Connor Brewing Company adds Pulped Fiction, a Blood Orange Berliner Weisse, to its Limited Can Series. Brewed with a classic combination of the finest Pilsner Malt and plump White Wheat, Pulped Fiction entertains with tangy notes of fresh orange zest and citrus punch. Over 900 pounds of blood orange puree were added during secondary fermentation to create this tart and thirst quenching brew. An homage to the film, this Berliner Weisse is bold and juicy on the palate with a soft, pleasant finish to round it out.

Pulped Fiction will be available at the brewery’s annual O’Ctoberfest Celebration on September 21, 2019, and will also be offered in limited quantities to distributors across Virginia, D.C., and Maryland.

About O’Connor Brewing Co.

O’Connor Brewing Co. is a mighty yet humble craft brewery located in Norfolk, Virginia. Founded in 2010 by Kevin O’Connor with the support of his wife and company VP, Penny O’Connor; this award-winning, family-owned business blazed a trail for the craft beer movement in coastal Virginia. OBC’s mission is to create an original, world-class craft beer experience for all beer lovers through its innovative, evolving products and services while supporting our local communities. OBC brews seven flagship beers regularly, available on draft and in bottles, as well as a robust lineup of seasonal and special offerings throughout the year. OBC beers are available throughout the state of Virginia, in Washington, D.C. and parts of North Carolina. For more information, visit O’Connor Brewing Co.’s website, oconnorbrewing.com.