Oakshire’s Ill-Tempered Gnome hits shelves in 16 oz. 4-packs

EUGENE, OR – The American Brown Ale that has been an Oakshire winter-staple since 2008, hits shelves this month. In an updated format for 2020, the Ill-Tempered Gnome will be found in 16oz. 4-packs across the Pacific Northwest and Colorado. Always the harbinger of the darker months, Ill-Tempered Gnome remains a popular cooler-weather choice for both IPA and Amber drinkers alike and was previously only available on draft and in 22oz. bottles. This year’s new 16oz. cans feature a fresh and festive label design with Gnorm, the ill-tempered gnome, glaring at you, and daring you to drink this malty and roasty ale.

“We have a dedicated following of Ill-Tempered Gnome lovers in our community and in years past, we have paired this release with a festive party in our taprooms. Though we cannot gather in person right now, we are excited to have Ill-Tempered Gnome available in 16oz. 4-Packs throughout Oregon, Washington, & Colorado for people to be able to have their own gnome party at home!”, says Oakshire’s Taproom Director Hannah Child.

Deep amber brown in color with a bouquet of pine and caramel, this Ill-Tempered Gnome finishes at 6.8% ABV and is sure to warm the soul. Gnorm encourages you to escape your grumpy side with this comforting American Brown Ale that reveals layers upon layers of toasty malts and resinous hop flavors. Ill-Tempered Gnome will be available on draft and in package starting this Thursday, October 22nd at Oakshire’s Eugene Public House and Portland Beer Hall.

Oakshire Brewing of Eugene, Oregon, is a community inspired small batch brewing company founded in 2006. Oakshire is privately owned by the family and friends of its founders, employs 26 people, and produces a wide variety of beers through its three distinct brewing programs: Core, Pilot, and Vintage. These beers are available on draft and in package through Oakshire’s exceptional wholesale partners in Oregon, Washington, and Colorado. Oakshire operates two taprooms in Oregon, the Oakshire Public House in Eugene is located at 207 Madison Street, and the Oakshire Beer Hall in NE Portland, which is located at 5013 NE 42nd Ave. Both locations are open daily with patio seating. For more information about Oakshire, including our people, locations and beers, visit our website at oakbrew.com.

