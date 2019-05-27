Oakshire Brewing to Release Hellshire IX Barrel-Aged Imperial Stout at Hellshire Day 2019

EUGENE, Ore.– For the sixth consecutive year, beer lovers will gather in Eugene, Oregon for Oakshire’s annual Hellshire Day & Barrel-aged Beer Festival. This renowned beer festival features rare barrel-aged beers from around the country, as well as the 2019 Vintage release of the ninth installment of Oakshire’s barrel-aged Hellshire series: Hellshire IX.

On Saturday, June 15, Hellshire Day kicks off at 12:30 p.m. with an incredible variety of barrel-aged beers in a small, casual, beer festival atmosphere. The beer list evolves weekly due to extremely limited availability for many of the beers; and the list currently has 30 breweries represented and 35 beers being poured. The festival will also feature live shirt printing from Threadbare Print House; and food carts Rackhouse BBQ, Oregon Wood Fired Pizza, Bing King, and Sweet Bay Shave Ice. Non-profit Center for Appropriate Transport (CAT) will provide valet bike parking and Ding Ding Cycles will offer tune-ups and bicycle safety checks. Live DJ Connah Jay will be playing music all afternoon. The Nearly Final BeerList will be released via social media and our website on 5/31/19.

The Hellshire Day Barrel-aged Beer Festival takes place at the Oakshire Public House 207 Madison Street in Eugene from 12:30pm to 6:00pm. Tickets are available now: $30 presale online at oakbrew.com or at the Oakshire Public House, or $35 on Hellshire Day. Tickets include entry to Hellshire Day, five (5) beer tokens, and a limited edition festival glass. Many beers are one token ($2) per 4 oz. pour. DesignatedDriver tickets are also available. All entries require a ticket.

Hellshire Day is punctuated by the release of Hellshire IX, an Imperial Stout aged in Kentucky BourbonBarrels for 9 months. Clocking in at 13.0% ABV, Hellshire IX is a bold and otherworldly stout available in 22oz. wax dipped bottles with label art by Weirdo Artist Sean Aaberg.

Oakshire’s director of brewing operations, Dan Russo, said of the beer: “Hellshire IX took us back to the basics of brewing and blending high gravity barrel-aged beer. The character of the freshly dumped bourbon barrels became the star ingredient in this blend, imparting rich vanilla and caramel characteristics with a pleasant hint of cola. We love using adjuncts, but this years straight forward barreled beast is sure to stand out among the past few vintages of Hellshire.” Hellshire IX bottles are available to purchase during Hellshire Day, $20 per bottle.

Furthermore! On Friday, June 14 (Hellshire Eve) from 6-9 p.m. we offer the Hellshire Experience an evening with the Oakshire Team and exclusive tastings of Oakshire’s vintage beers as well as BBQ from food cart favorite Rackhouse. Live music from Corwin Bolt & the Wingnuts, and the first taste of Hellshire IX.

The Experience Ticket includes one 750 mL bottle of Hellshire Experience Green, a Double Barrel AppleBrandy Imperial Stout with Vanilla Beans, which Russo describes as, “an Imperial Oatmeal Stout aged ina Kentucky bourbon barrel for 11 months then transferred to a single American Apple Brandy cask to age for an additional eight months and conditioned on a blend of Madagascar Bourbon and Tahitian vanilla beans at a rate of 1.5#/bbl.” The draft of this beer will be on tap that night along side two other highly anticipated creations from Dan Russo and the Oakshire Team:

2019 Brunch in Hell: Double Bourbon Barrel-aged Imperial French Toast Breakfast Stout. AnImperial Oatmeal Stout that’s been aged in a single Kentucky bourbon barrel for 11 months before being transferred to another Kentucky bourbon barrel and finished with maple syrup, vanilla beans, cinnamon, cocoa nibs, and coffee from Farmers Union Coffee Roasters. (750mL bottles will be available for purchase, limit 1 per person)

Hellshire Experience Red: Double Barrel Ruby Port Imperial Stout aged in a Kentucky bourbonbarrel for 11 months, then transferred to a single Ruby Port cask for 8 months. (750mL bottles will be available for purchase, limit 1 per person)

The Hellshire Experience ticket also includes early admission on Hellshire Day for a VIP session from 11 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. New this year for the VIP session are tastings of selected bottle pours from a few of our favorite breweries available only during this VIP session.

The Hellshire Experience will run from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. at the Oakshire Brewery, located at 1055 MaderaStreet in Eugene. $115 Advance Tickets available now at oakbrew.com/hellshire or at Oakshire Brewing’s Public House. Hellshire Experience Tickets also include a limited festival glass and 5 tokens.

About Oakshire Brewing

Oakshire Brewing of Eugene, Oregon, is a community inspired small batch brewing company founded in 2006. Oakshire is locally owned, employs 23 people, and produces a wide variety of beers through its three distinct brewing programs. These beers are available throughout thePacific Northwest and Colorado in 6-pack cans, 22 oz. bottles and on draft. The Oakshire Public House is located at 207 Madison Street in Eugene. The brewery is located at 1055 Madera Street and open for tours and tastings each Friday from 5-8 p.m. between Memorial Day and Labor Day. The Oakshire Beer Hallat 5027 NE 42nd Ave in NE Portland will open in June 2019. For more information about Oakshire, visit oakbrew.com.