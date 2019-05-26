O.J. Beer Launches Series of Premium Flavored and Strong Beers

BREDA, Netherlands — After a successful brand launch in the China Food and Drinks Spring Fair in Chengdu in March of this year with its signature sharp tasting 5% pilsener, O.J. Beer has now launched a complete range of premium flavored and strong beers with ABV ranging from 4% to 20%.

Spring boarding from the success of the O.J. Pilsener, which is now available in the U.K. and Irish market along with seventeen other countries worldwide, the series of new products by O.J. Beer include seven O.J. Premium Strong Beers with varying ABV of 8.5%, 10%, 12%, 14%, 16%, 18% and a whopping 20%, each in a uniquely colored 500ml double matt can. In addition to this, the brand has embodied O.J. Pink and O.J. Super Pink, a wild berry flavored 4% beer and 12% strong beer, available in a 330ml sleek double matte can as well as a 330ml clear bottle showcasing the unique pink liquid.

Liquor Zaar, the company behind the O.J. Beer brand, have stated that the launch of such an extensive range so early in the brands existence comes after a thorough two year extensive research and development phase.

“With over 20 years in the beverage industry, we have listened to what the market is asking for and are very excited to meet this demand with such a broad range of delicious flavoured and strong beers which we are confident will cater to all taste preferences. But our development won’t stop there, we also have plans to broaden our pilsener offering later this year by launching a 660ml bottle to accompany our already existing 500ml can and 330ml bottle,” said Jamie Delaney, managing director at Liquor Zaar.

About Liquor Zaar

With over 20 years in the beverage industry, the team behind Liquor Zaar are continuously striving to bring new and innovative products to the market. Through years of extensive research and first-hand experience, Liquor Zaar are devoted to filling gaps in the market with quality products. The company’s portfolio of brands include O.J. Beer and Whytes Malt Beverage. Each brand specializes in unique essence, varying strengths and exceptional personality. Each product tells its own story through distinctive, eye catching branding and incredible flavor. At Liquor Zaar, our brand mission is to bring people together through a shared love of exceptional taste.

About O.J. Beer

Bored of the same old same old? So were we. That’s why we made O.J. Our Juice is a new taste experience that brings together those who have a shared desire to break the mould, those who fuel the afterparty, those who are limitless, those who wish to step outside of their comfort zone, those who aim to make every night unforgettable. Try something new. Out with the old, in with O.J.

About Whytes

Created using the purest waters and malt, the Whytes range of malt beverages provide a superior heavenly taste experience for any occasion. This range of beverages are a true taste of purity.