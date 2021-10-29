NuZee Partners with Stone Brewing to Introduce Xocoveza Tres Leches Coffee at Brewery Locations Nationwide

SAN DIEGO, California – NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUZE), a leading co-packing company for single serve coffee formats, is pleased to announce its first craft brewery partnership with Stone Brewing, one of the largest craft brewers in the United States. NuZee recently partnered with Stone Brewing and provided roasted coffee for the brewing company’s new ground coffee blend, Xocoveza Tres Leches, that is now available at all Stone Brewing Tap Rooms and Bistros nationwide. Also available now, beer enthusiasts can enjoy the holiday-inspired Stone Xocoveza Tres Leches, a craft stout brewed with coffee, chocolate, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla and Pasilla peppers.

Produced and manufactured by NuZee, the new Stone Xocoveza Tres Leches ground coffee blend features single origin Mexico Dark Roast 100% all-natural Arabica coffee with a proprietary flavor blend designed to replicate Oaxacan hot chocolate. The inspiration comes from the annual holiday release of Stone Xocoveza, this year’s version, an especially decadent Stone Xocoveza Tres Leches. Just like the ground coffee, the new craft stout combines the flavors of Oaxacan hot chocolate and Tres Leches treats in an imperial stout that’s smooth, creamy and intensely indulgent.

“NuZee is a co-packing company that partners with brands of all sizes to help them develop within the single serve and private label coffee category, and we are thrilled for this opportunity to partner with Stone Brewing,” said Travis Gorney, Chief Innovation Officer at NuZee. “This is our first foray into the craft beer space and we can’t wait for Stone Brewing’s fans to try our ground coffee blend and Stone Brewing’s craft stout this fall.”

Stone Xocoveza Tres Leches’ 12 oz. ground coffee is available at all Stone Tap Rooms and Bistros nationwide for $12. Additionally, the Xocoveza Tres Leches craft beer will be available in 12 oz. six-packs cans or giftable 22 oz. bottles. Once available, those in California may order the craft stout directly to their homes via the Stone website.

About NuZee Coffee

NuZee, Inc., (NASDAQ: NUZE), is a leading co-packing company for single serve coffee formats that partners with companies of all sizes to help them develop within the single serve and private label coffee category. Providing innovative and eco-conscious solutions with the flexibility and capacity for both small roasters and large global brands, NuZee is revolutionizing the way single serve coffee is enjoyed in the United States. Through the brand’s unique process, NuZee fulfills every aspect of co-packing needs, from roasting and blending, to packing and packaging.

For More Information:

https://mynuzee.com/