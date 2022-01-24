Nütrl Vodka Seltzer Launches Nationwide, Adds New Mango Flavor

Following a successful regional launch last year, Anheuser-Busch is set to expand NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer nationwide starting, including the addition of a brand new Mango flavor. NÜTRL is a light and refreshing spirits-based seltzer with an undeniably clean finish made from simple ingredients including vodka, seltzer and real fruit juice.

In addition to its national expansion, NÜTRL’s new Mango flavor will be joining the NUTRL family alongside Pineapple, Watermelon and Raspberry in its variety pack. Made with real mango juice, NÜTRL’s latest addition is lightly sweet with a burst of mango flavor and a clean, refreshing finish that is perfect for any occasion. In addition to the variety 8 pack, NÜTRL is also available in individual Pineapple and Watermelon 4 packs. You can find NÜTRL in your areahere.

NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer shows you that simple actually means more. Rooted in simplicity, NÜTRL knows that often the simple choice is the one that sparks the most joy. NÜTRL is a tasty, sessionable cocktail in a can that is unpretentious and uncomplicated. Focused on simple ingredients – vodka, seltzer and real fruit juice – NÜTRL offers a delicious taste, proving that hard seltzer doesn’t have to be hard. At just 100 calories and an ABV of 4.5%, NÜTRL is gluten free and includes no added sugar.

Today’s announcement highlights Anheuser-Busch’s continued commitment to creating new and exciting innovations that leverage its core capabilities to accelerate growth in the ready to drink

spirits category. With brands like NÜTRL, Cutwater Spirits, BABE Wine and more – Anheuser-Busch is an industry leader in innovation. Over the past year, Anheuser-Busch’s ready-to-drink spirits portfolio has grown 163%*.

Starting today, Americans everywhere will get the chance to taste the simplicity of NÜTRL wherever they purchase their spirits. NÜTRL can also be purchased on the brand’s website via Reservebar and through e-commerce platforms like Drizly and more. NÜTRL is for adults 21+.

About NÜTRL

NÜTRL is a vodka-based seltzer made with simple ingredients: vodka, seltzer and real fruit juice. Unpretentious and uncomplicated, NÜTRL is 100 calories, gluten free and includes no added sugar. The core variety pack includes four delicious flavors: Mango, Raspberry, Pineapple and Watermelon.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has been woven into the cultural fabric of the United States, carrying on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate 23 breweries, 14 distributorships and 23 agricultural and packaging facilities, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America’s most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry.

From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry- leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home.

For More Information:

https://nutrlusa.com/