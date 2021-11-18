NÜTRL Launches All Cranberry Seltzer Variety Pack

Just in time for Thanksgiving, NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer announces a limited-release cranberry variety pack featuring four flavors: Classic Cranberry, Cranberry Orange, Cranberry Grapefruit and Cranberry Apple. The seasonal pack is the first-ever all cranberry seltzer variety pack on the market and will be available throughout the 2021 holiday season in select markets. NÜTRL is a new-to-market light and refreshing vodka seltzer made with simple ingredients: vodka, seltzer and real fruit juice.

Cranberry cocktails are a crowd favorite festive beverage each season. This year, NÜTRL is upping the ante with not one, but four cranberry flavors in the variety pack. ‘Tis the season, which means it’s cranberry’s time to shine! NÜTRL Cranberry is a refreshing take on the seasonal classic Vodka Cranberry, making it the perfect gift and entertaining essential for all holiday festivities this year.

“The holiday period is the biggest time for cranberry, with 20% of yearly consumption by US consumers happening during Thanksgiving week alone,” says Group Vice President of Beyond Beer, Monica Rustgi. “With hard seltzer being one of the fastest-growing categories in alcohol, NÜTRL wanted to bring consumers the best of both worlds this holiday season with a first-of-its-kind all cranberry seltzer variety pack.”

In September 2021, Anheuser-Busch’s Beyond Beer Portfolio launched NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer in the US. NÜTRL is a sessionable spirits-based hard seltzer and debuted with three classic flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon and Pineapple. Made with simple ingredients – vodka, seltzer and real fruit juice – NÜTRL is light and refreshing with only 100 calories. The unequivocally real canned vodka seltzer is gluten free and includes no added sugar.

NÜTRL Cranberry Vodka Seltzer presents at 4.5% ABV and is currently available in 10 states: NY, MA, NJ, RI, DE, FL, OH, ID, WI, CO and in select markets in: DC, MD, IL, AZ, WA, GA. In addition to the cranberry pack, NÜTRL also offers a 6-count variety core pack with flavors Raspberry, Watermelon and Pineapple. Starting in 2022, NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer’s core pack will be available nationwide.

About NÜTRL

NÜTRL is a vodka-based seltzer made with simple ingredients: vodka, seltzer and real fruit juice. Unpretentious and uncomplicated, NÜTRL is 100 calories, gluten free and includes no added sugar. The core pack includes three delicious flavors: Raspberry, Pineapple and Watermelon. NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer presents at 4.5% ABV and is available for purchase in AR, AZ, CO, DC, DE, FL, GA, ID, IL, MA, MD, NJ, NV, OH, OK, RI, TX, and WA. The SRP is based on pricing in each market.

About Anheuser-Busch

For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has been woven into the cultural fabric of the United States, carrying on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate 23 breweries, 14 distributorships and 23 agricultural and packaging facilities, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America’s most recognizable beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry.

From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry- leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home.

