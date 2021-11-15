Novo Brazil Brewing Company Unveils Limited-Edition Brews

SAN DIEGO, California – Chula Vista’s award-winning brewery, Novo Brazil Brewing Company, is celebrating the season with two new limited-edition beers that will be available through the end of the year! Hop heads can get their hands on TRES – a triple-hazy IPA touting a bold, hoppy flavor profile – while lovers of heartier brews can treat themselves to Cookie Muncher – a rich imperial brown ale with high ABV and aromatic hops.

“We’re really excited to bring these new brews to San Diego’s beer scene,” says Roberto Cardoso, Head Brewer of Novo Brazil Brewing Company. “They’re well-suited to the season, and we know people are going to want to stock up once they get a taste!”

TRES clocks in at 9.5% ABV and is teeming with 1.7 oz. of hops per gallon including Mosaic, Centennial and Hull Melon, which bestow notes of pineapple, citrus, and a hint of blueberry, balanced by a resinous profile. At 11.5% ABV, Cookie Muncher presents an intermingling of raisin and fresh vanilla beans, coupled with complexity from Centennial hops and complex aromas, plus a warm finish.

About Novo Brazil Brewing Company

Novo Brazil Brewing Company is an international, award winning brewery based in Southern California and guided by its Brazilian soul. Perched in Chula Vista, the brewery thrives on its unique beer lifestyle, aptly represented in the brand’s colorful accents, masterful aromas and thoughtful flavor compositions. Complete with an eye-catching tasting room brushed in a Brazilian-influenced aesthetic, Novo has become a sought-after name in the California beer market. Accolades include a U.S. bronze medal for their Corvo Negro Russian Imperial Stout in the 2016 World Beer Cup, placing them third among 53 other breweries, as well as U.S. honors recognition for Best IPA and Best Lager in the 2016 World Beer Awards, awarded to their Otay IPA and Pils Pilsner.

For More Information:

https://www.novobrew.com/