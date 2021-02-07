Novo Brazil Brewing Company Releases Grapefruit Double IPA

SAN DIEGO – Novo Brazil Brewing Company is bringing back a limited-release fan favorite, just in time to end your dry January the right way! The Grapefruit Imperial IPA is hoppy liquid gold, melding the complexity of a double IPA with grapefruit tropicality to produce an alluring golden/orange creation brimming with a hop-forward quench. Reminiscent of Novo’s beloved staple, Ipanema Double IPA, this revamped rendition of the coveted brew features a grapefruit infusion to brighten the batch, bringing a burst of semi-sweet citrus for added oomph.

“The Grapefruit is already a fan-favorite and one of our best-selling beers on draft at our retail operations. It’s a pleasure for us to officially make this special beer part of our limited releases portfolio for 2021. This is a perfectly balanced, fruity and flavorful version of our original Ipanema Double IPA with a hint of grapefruit,” says Novo Brazil Brewmaster, Roberto Leão.

Characterized by notes of juicy grapefruit, biscuit, citrus, stone fruit, pine and melon, The Grapefruit limited release beer is brewed to hopped perfection with Citra, Centennial and Mosaic hops, and is now available in four-packs of 16-oz. cans at all Novo Brazil Brewing locations and retail stores in California.

ABV: 8.3%

IBU: 90

About Novo Brazil Brewing Company

Novo Brazil Brewing Company is an international, award winning brewery based in Southern California and guided by its Brazilian soul. Perched in Chula Vista, the brewery thrives on its unique beer lifestyle, aptly represented in the brand’s colorful accents, masterful aromas and thoughtful flavor compositions. Complete with an eye-catching tasting room brushed in a Brazilian-influenced aesthetic, Novo has become a sought-after name in the California beer market. Accolades include a U.S. bronze medal for their Corvo Negro Russian Imperial Stout in the 2016 World Beer Cup, placing them third among 53 other breweries, as well as U.S. honors recognition for Best IPA and Best Lager in the 2016 World Beer Awards, awarded to their Otay IPA and Pils Pilsner.

