NOVO Brazil Brewing Company Opens Fourth Location in Imperial Beach

IMPERIAL BEACH, California – Novo Brazil Brewing Company last weekend held the grand opening of its Imperial Beach location at 535 Florence Street. The restaurant and nano brewery sits on the south end of San Diego Bay with views of the Coronado Bridge and downtown skyline in the distance.

The new location features the samemenu as the Otay Ranch mall location and 64 taps, serving all NOVO beers and its other lines of beverages: NOVA easy kombuchas (hard and non-alcoholic), California Spritz beer cocktails, and hard seltzers.

The main dining room is 7,500 square feet with a capacity of 283. The outside patio is 3,000 square feet. There are two 23-foot LED television screens for game watching.

“I am thrilled to extend our footprint of award-winning beers, easy kombuchas, hard seltzers, tasty food, and vibrancy and flare to the great City of Imperial Beach,” Carneiro said. “Our view of San Diego Bay with the bridge and skyline in the distance is unique to the South Bay, and I hope residents and visitors alike will come by to enjoy our family-friendly environment. It is certainly the place to meet, hang out, and watch a game.”

The hours are 12:00 noon – 10:00 pm daily. NOVO Imperial Beach is just one mile off the I-5 freeway and less than 20 minutes from Downtown San Diego.

The IB location is the fourth in founder Tiago Carneiro’s portfolio, joining the Lane Avenue headquarters/brewery in Chula Vista, Otay Ranch, and National City.

About NOVO

Founded by the Carneiro family, Novo Brazil Brewing Company is an international, award-winning brewery based in Southern California and guided by its Brazilian soul. Perched in Chula Vista, the brewery thrives on its unique beer lifestyle, aptly represented in the brand’s colorful accents, masterful aromas, and thoughtful flavor compositions. Complete with an eye-catching tasting room brushed in a Brazilian-influenced aesthetic, Novo has become a sought-after name in the California beer market.

For More Information:

https://www.novobrew.com