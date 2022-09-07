NOVA named Official Hard Kombucha of San Diego’s Snapdragon Stadium

SAN DIEGO, California – NOVA Kombucha has been named the Official Hard Kombucha of Snapdragon Stadium. The Chula Vista-based brewery has two branded bars at the new home for San Diego State University football, San Diego Wave soccer matches, San Diego Legion rugby matches, concerts, and other events. NOVA founder Tiago Carneiro and San Diego State Executive Associate Athletic Director, Mission Valley Development Derek Grice made the announcement.

NOVA’s flagship bar at the stadium, which opens Saturday with the SDSU-University of Arizona football game, is located on the top level of The Sycuan Piers at the south end of the stadium above Sections 118-120. Additionally, a container bar is stationed on the east concourse behind Sections 103-105.

All NOVA hard kombuchas are gluten-free, vegan, and probiotic – and they never contain preservatives. Flavors include Watermelon Mint, Sexy Pina Colada, Hot Cactus, and the latest release Strawberry Coconut.

“The decision to partner with a great institution like San Diego State was certainly not hard,” Carneiro said. “We are proud to be even one small part of this immaculate venue that will create generational memories for Aztec fans and all sports fans, much like the old stadium did. We look forward to bringing our locally-brewed beverage to the stadium so fans can enjoy the great local taste and flare.”

“We are excited to have Nova Kombucha become the Official Hard Kombucha of Snapdragon Stadium,” Grice said. “We built Snapdragon Stadium to embody our community, and as a San Diego-based company, Nova Kombucha is a perfect fit.”

NOVA was founded in 2018 by Carneiro and it will celebrate its fourth anniversary in October. The concept has locations in Ocean Beach, Chula Vista, and Otay Ranch Mall. A fourth taproom/restaurant is scheduled to open in the fall in Imperial Beach.

