NOVA and San Diego Wave FC Unveil Signature Hard Kombucha, La Ola Dragon Fruit

SAN DIEGO, Calif.— NOVA and San Diego Wave FC have unveiled their signature hard kombucha La Ola Dragon Fruit, which will be available for the first time Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium when the National Women’s Soccer League club takes on Angel City FC. NOVA is the Official Hard Kombucha of Wave FC.

La Ola is Spanish for “The Wave”, and it was brewed at NOVA’s facility in Chula Vista. Wave players, coaches, support staff, and front-office personnel collaborated with NOVA brewers to choose the exclusive flavor and artwork.

La Ola will be available on the top level of The Sycuan Piers at the south end of the stadium above sections 118 – 120, as well as at the NOVA container bar on the east concourse behind sections 103 – 105. Beginning next week, the hard kombucha will be available on draft, in 16-oz single cans, and in six packs of 12-oz cans at NOVA (and NOVO Brazil Brewing) locations. Retail stores throughout San Diego County will also carry the canned beverage (store locator).

“We are proud to brew and create all our beverages here in Southern California,” said NOVA founder Tiago Carneiro. “The opportunity to collaborate with the Wave and bring our locally-brewed beverage to Snapdragon Stadium and across San Diego for fans to enjoy allows soccer fans to have the perfect beverage for watching the world’s game.”

“We are delighted to be a part of this collaborative effort with our partners at NOVA Kombucha,” said Wave President Jill Ellis. “Our players and staff were thrilled to be included in the creation of La Ola Dragon Fruit, as it truly is a drink as unique as our club.”

Saturday’s match kicks off at 1:00 p.m., and gates open at 11:00 a.m.NOVA also serves as the Official Hard Kombucha of Snapdragon Stadium, where all Wave home matches are played.

NOVA has a taproom in Ocean Beach, and all NOVA kombuchas are served at its sister NOVO locations in Chula Vista (Lane Avenue), Imperial Beach, and Otay Ranch Mall. All NOVA hard kombuchas are gluten-free, preservative-free, and vegan.

