North Peak Brewing Company Releases Berserker Imperial Stout

Traverse City, Mich. — If ever there was a year we needed a quintessential Imperial Stout, North Peak delivers with Berserker in 2020. At 10.1% this colossal yet smooth brew is bursting with rich, luscious flavors of cocoa, dark fruit, currants, and cinnamon. Berserker is jet black and opaque in appearance with complex aromas of dark fudge and light roast coffee. Complemented by long lingering notes of roasted malt with a hint of cherry, it’s best enjoyed fireside on a cold winter night.

Berserker returns to North Peak’s portfolio after a several year hiatus, with a recipe upgrade and a Bourbon Barrel Aged variant. “Our team was inspired to continue to push Berserker’s boundaries, changing up the brew process and allowing this beer to have such a depth of flavor without an aggressive alcohol characteristic,” said North Peak Head Brewer, Peter Bruno. “We then aged components from 4 different 10 barrel batches in freshly emptied Bourbon barrels for 6 months. After 6 months, the team tasted every barrel to decide which would become part of a specialty blend.”

Berserker is available now in 6-pack cans for a limited time throughout Michigan. Bourbon Barrel Aged Berserker will be available on tap at select retailers this winter.

About North Peak

North Peak Brewing Company is part of Northern United Brewing Company. Founded in 1997 North Peak Brewing Company’s original brewpub remains an iconic destination in Traverse City, MI. North Peak has since opened a production facility in Dexter, MI and distributes its beer throughout the state, with limited distribution outside of Michigan.

For more information: http://www.northpeak.net

