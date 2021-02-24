Norris McLaughlin Welcomes Liquor Law Associate to Pennsylvania Office

Allentown, PA – The law firm Norris McLaughlin, P.A., is pleased to welcome Brandon J. Lee as an Associate in its Allentown, Pennsylvania, office. He joins the firm’s Liquor Law, Licensing, Manufacturing, and Distribution Practice Group.

“We are very excited to have Brandon join our alcohol beverage practice. His motivated mind will help our already extensive group better serve our clients and future clients,” saidTheodore J. Zeller III, Chair of the Liquor Law, Licensing, Manufacturing, and Distribution Practice Group.

As part of Norris McLaughlin’s Liquor Law, Manufacturing, and Distribution Practice Group, Lee will handle regulatory work with various states’ alcoholic beverage control, thePennsylvania Liquor Control Board, and the Federal Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau. He will assist in the drafting and review of contracts, agreements, and other industry issues. Lee will also advise manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers on trade practice issues.

Additionally, Lee will further support the Liquor Law, Manufacturing, and Distribution Practice Group in preparing for and handling inter-municipal liquor license transfer hearings, citation defenses, and beer rights litigation. He also assists with all aspects of starting a small manufacturing business, including real estate, leasing, and zoning work.

About Brandon Lee

On joining Norris McLaughlin, Lee said, “With a passion in the craft beverage industry, I look forward to learning from the best in Pennsylvania – Ted Zeller – and the Norris McLaughlin liquor law team to grow in my profession.”

Lee is an active member of the Philadelphia Bar Association and Allegheny County Bar Association. Also, to give back to the community, he spent three years as a dedicated volunteer for Forgotten Harvest, providing families in need with fresh, nutritious, and free food.

Lee earned his J.D. in 2020 from University of Pittsburgh School of Law, where he was a member of the Pitt Law Women’s Association and the Sports and Entertainment Law Society and volunteered for New Law Student Orientation. He earned his B.S. from Coastal Carolina University in 2017.

About Norris McLaughlin

Norris McLaughlin, P.A., is a multi-practice, commercial law firm with offices in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Though regionally based, our capabilities and experience include legal counsel on matters of national and international scope. With a team of nearly 130 attorneys practicing in over 25 legal disciplines and industry-focused groups, we are well-positioned to service a wide range of clients, including small businesses, middle-market companies, and Fortune 500 corporations, as well as the private individuals and families who may own, lead, and/or manage those companies. As the firm has grown, through strategic geographic expansion, and with the resources of international law firm networks delivering bench strength and filling gaps in our capabilities, today’s Norris McLaughlin delivers a total package of legal solutions to our clients wherever they are or conduct their business – no matter what their legal issues may be. To learn more, visit www.norrismclaughlin.com.