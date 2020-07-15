Non-Alcoholic Craft Beer Maker Surreal Brewing Releases Creatives IPA

CAMPBELL, Calif.— Surreal Brewing Company adds a new thirst-quenching non-alcoholic beer to its lineup! Introducing “Creatives IPA”, an unconventional beverage of tropical aromas and flavors punctuated by a restrained piney West Coast hop finish. One of the latest additions to its growing line of all-natural, innovative, health-conscious craft beers, Creatives IPA was brewed with the ancient Norwegian Kveik yeast strain and a new variety of hop.

“We were intrigued by Kveik yeast as soon as we heard of it a couple of years ago. We have a deep appreciation for every ingredient we use, especially the yeast, which as the old axiom goes: the brewer makes the wort and the yeast makes the beer,“ said Tammer Zein-El-Abedein.

As in all its carefully crafted brews, the new beer consists of a complex blend that captivates a growing number of craft beer enthusiasts as well as those who drink non-alcoholic beverages.

Awarded World’s Best Non-Alcoholic Beer of 2019, Surreal Brewing Company is the family-founded and operated brewing company that specializes in all-natural, non-GMO, non-alcoholic craft beers as a healthy, yet flavorful, alternative to alcohol and/or sugary drinks. The brand’s core brews are all available starting at 17 calories per can, no sugar, low carbs, and two reduced gluten options: Chandelier Red IPA, Juicy Mavs Hazy IPA, 17 Mile Porter, and Natural Bridges Kolsch Style.

Creatives IPA will initially roll out online at Surreal Brewing.com before being made available at select stores in California.

“This brew is a shout out to all creatives, whether that is through the arts, technology, or any other creative outlet, to everyone who creates positive change. This beer is made for all who Dare to Be Different,” said Donna Hockey.

About Surreal Brewing Company

Founded in Campbell, California by husband and wife team, Tammer Zein-El-Abedein and Donna Hockey, Surreal Brewing aims to fill a void in the marketplace with a variety of great-tasting non-alcoholic beverages. Surreal Brewing brings forth a new era in which health-conscious and sober individuals can still enjoy the unique, crisp flavor of beer anytime while maintaining their health goals and feeling included at social gatherings.