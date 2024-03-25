NoFo Brew Co Launches Internationally

NORTH ATLANTA, Ga.— NoFo Brew Co is thrilled to announce its launch into the international market with a strategic presence in the UK at the Poundland Bescot Stadium, home to Walsall Football Club. Starting April 13, 2024, patrons can enjoy NoFo’s distinctive craft beers within the iconic stadium walls as well as at The Locker, an onsite supporter’s club and event venue. Additionally, NoFo plans to distribute beer throughout the West Midlands and beyond.

“We’re delighted to announce that NoFo beer will soon be available to enjoy at both The Poundland Bescot Stadium and The Locker. This will not only enhance the matchday experience for supporters but also represents the continued growth and development of our partnership with NoFo,” shares Benjamin Boycott, Co-Chairman of Walsall Football Club.

He continues, “We extend our sincere thanks to Joe Garcia, Bryan and Shannon Miles, and the team at NoFo for their ongoing support. Additionally, we’re proud to share that Walsall FC will be the first venue in the UK where NoFo beer can be purchased, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to innovation and improving our offerings to supporters and visitors. We eagerly anticipate witnessing the growth of NoFo within the UK market.”

The brewery is set to introduce a diverse selection of its craft beers including: Cowboy’s Payday, a sessionable, hazy IPA at 4.5% ABV with notes of mango and tropical stone fruits; Forest Explorer, an American, West-Coast IPA with notes of pine and zesty citrus at 4.5% ABV; and staple brew, Bluebird Day, a delicate Czech-style pilsner at 4.2% ABV with notes of biscuit and subtle noble hop aromatics.

“If you told me five years ago when we started our brand that we would eventually bring NoFo Brew Co to the UK, I wouldn’t believe it. Our team has worked diligently over the past year to pull countless details together to make this a reality. We are beyond excited to deepen the partnership between NoFo Brew Co and Walsall FC and also introduce craft beer fans in the UK to our brand,” expresses Joe Garcia, Co-Founder and CEO of NoFo Brew Co.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, NoFo Brew Co invites Walsall fans and craft beer enthusiasts alike to The Locker at Poundland Bescot Stadium for the NoFo Launch Event on April 13, starting at 12:00 PM. With host Simon Hill, attendees will have the opportunity to be some of the first to taste the brewery’s creations internationally, score cool prizes, enjoy a live band and meet several members of the NoFo Brew Co team.

The NoFo Launch Event precedes the highly anticipated Walsall FC vs Notts County match, promising a day filled with camaraderie, exceptional beer and the thrill of football. NoFo Brew Co beer will also be available at the 1888 Lounge, Onsite Suite, Stadium Suite and Mick Kearns Community Hub starting April 13th.

NoFo is ecstatic to be partnering with Matt Hunter and the team from The Liquorman as their exclusive UK distributor. “As a proud native of Walsall, UK, I’m thrilled to team up with NoFo Brew Co to introduce their exceptional craft beer to the UK. Starting with the die-hard supporters of Walsall FC, I’m excited to see the community’s response to these incredible beers,” remarks Matt Hunter, Owner of The Liquorman.

NoFo Brew Co eagerly awaits the opportunity to share their craft beer with everyone come April.

“Shannon and I are excited to officially have NoFo beer available to this amazing community in Walsall and the West Midlands. Both teams at NoFo and Walsall FC have put in the hard work to make this a reality, and we’re thrilled to finally bring our craft beer to Walsall FC supporters who’ve eagerly awaited its arrival for months! Here’s to cheering on the Saddlers with a pint of NoFo beer in our hands! We’m Walsall!” shares Bryan Miles, Co-Founder of NoFo Brew Co.

About NoFo Brew Co

Affectionately named NoFo after North Forsyth, NoFo Brew Co’s name is a nod to where they established their original location as Forsyth County’s first official craft brewery and distillery in 2019. NoFo was founded by Bryan Miles, Shannon Miles and Joe Garcia – three friends with a passion for craft beer, craft spirits and a perpetual craving for adventure. As their roots extended, so did their brewery with new locations across North Georgia, sponsorship of Walsall Football Club and now beer available in the UK. Today, they’re focused on providing an upscale, family-friendly environment centered around great craft beer, hand-crafted cocktails and amazing hospitality to their local communities.

For More Information:

https://www.nofobrew.co/news/nofo-brew-co-launches-internationally/