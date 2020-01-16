Noel Canning and Bottling Expands Alcohol Beverage Co-Packing Capabilities to Include Brewed and Distilled Spirits-Based Beverages

YAKIMA, Wash. — With licensing and permitting at the State and Federal levels recently completed, Noel Canning and Bottling in Yakima, WA has expanded their alcohol co-packing services. In addition to their existing wine and hard cider canning capabilities they are now able to package brewed alcoholic beverages (such as flavored hard seltzers) and distilled spirits based beverages (such as cocktails in the can).

Multiple can and finished package sizes are available, as Noel Canning and Bottling continues to add capabilities to better serve growing beverage categories.

Please contact Mike Sutton, Noel Canning and Bottling Contract Packaging Manager at 800 822 1313 or 509 248 4545 for more information.

For More Information: noelcanning.com