NoDa Brewing Company to Release Brizo Craft Spiked Seltzer in 16 oz. Cans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Building on the growing demand for Charlotte’s first craft spiked seltzer, NoDa Brewing Company is set to release Brizo Craft Spiked Seltzer in 16 oz. cans. In the four months since the seltzer’s release on draft, it has gained popularity as a local alternative for more health-conscious and non-beer drinkers.

Along with the rising consumption of the product has been the request for a to-go option. The brand is answering the call by releasing the cans on Feb. 27 at 4 p.m. at the N. Try on tap room. In the following week, cans will become available at local retailers.

While flavor innovations will continue to be tested in the tap room on draft, the two most popular existing flavors, Ginger Lime and Raspberry Lemon, will be the first to make it to cans. Both flavors sit at 4.85 percent ABV, and they are gluten-reduced and made with natural ingredients. Per12 ounce serving, both flavors have 100 calories and 3 carbs.

“We have been thrilled with Brizo’s reception from both retail partners and customers in the taproom,” said Suzie Ford, president and co-founder of NoDa Brewing Company. “We are excited to get a local, craft spiked seltzer in the hands of Charlotteans with warm weather just around the corner.”

About NoDa Brewing Company

NoDa Brewing Company opened its tap room doors in 2011, becoming one of Charlotte's first breweries. Three short years later, Hop Drop 'N Roll — their most popular IPA — took home theWorld Beer Cup Gold Award in the competition's largest category. This recognition propelled the brewery onto a national stage, and attributed to the quick expansion from a 15 barrel brewhouse in the NoDa neighborhood to a 60 barrel brewhouse in nearby North End. Today, NoDa Brewing Company continues to brew award-winning beers, stand as a pillar of creativity and connection in the community, and add to the state's thriving craft beer economy.