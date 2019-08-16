NoDa Brewing Company Adds Radio Haze IPA to Year-Round Lineup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. NoDa Brewing Company is proud to announce that we have turned the juice up to eleven! After two years of releasing small batch Juicy/Hazy IPA options, NoDa will now have a year-round option available with Radio Haze.

Radio Haze is brewed with Mosaic, Citra, Centennial, and Chinook hops, lending strength to a citrusy and tropical aroma. Sitting at 6% ABV, you can expect bold, fruity hop flavors without too much bitterness. Medium-bodied, hazy and smooth, all thanks to the heavy use of Torrified Wheat and Oats.

Radio Haze will be available in NoDa’s North End taproom on Friday, August 23rd, in cans and on draft. It will shortly be released to the North Carolina market on August 26th, and to the South Carolina market in September 2019.

About NoDa Brewing Company

Opening its tap room doors in 2011, NoDa became one of Charlotte’s first craft breweries. Three short years later, Hop Drop ‘N Roll — their most popular IPA — took home the World Beer Cup Gold Award in the competition’s largest category. This recognition propelled the brewery onto a national stage, and attributed to the quick expansion from a 15-barrel brewhouse in the NoDa neighborhood to a 60 barrel brewhouse in nearby North End. Today, NoDa Brewing Company continues to brew award-winning beers, stand as a pillar of creativity and connection in the community, and add to the state’s thriving craft beer economy.

