NoDa Brewing Company Adds Distribution to Eastern North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina — NoDa Brewing Company is pleased to announce another exciting expansion, adding additional territory in the eastern region of North Carolina. Partnering with Coastal Beverage Company, NoDa Brewing Company brands will be available in all of eastern NC including the Crystal Coast, Goldsboro, Greenville, Jacksonville, New Bern, the Outer Banks, Roanoke Rapids, Rocky Mount, and Wilmington.

“Coastal Beverage Company is extremely excited to bring NoDa Brewing Company to eastern NC. As an organization, we are always looking for opportunities to represent and distribute brands viewed as first choice by consumers and retailers. The addition of NoDa to our current portfolio will accomplish that. Todd and Suzie Ford have created a company and culture that closely align with the goals of Coastal. Any distributor would be honored to carry their brands. We are humbled by this opportunity and responsibility. Our team will work incredibly hard to make sure the vision Todd and Suzie have for NoDa is executed in eastern NC,” said Tee Nunnelee, President of Coastal Beverage Company.

“We have waited nine long years to add distribution to eastern North Carolina, ”said Todd Ford, Founder/Co-Owner of NoDa Brewing Company. “That makes this announcement especially exciting for me and the rest of the NoDa Brewing team. We know that we have found the best partner in Coastal Beverage to bring our beer to the folks who live in one of NC’s most beautiful areas.”

NoDa Brewing Company will enter the eastern Carolina market in February 2021 with their World Beer Cup American IPA Gold Medal winner, Hop Drop ‘N Roll and also notable beers Radio Haze Juicy/Hazy IPA, Jam Session Pale Ale, CAVU Blonde Ale, Great American Beer Festival Silver medal winner Coco Loco Porter, and more. Draft and 16oz canned four-packs will be available for all year-round brands and select seasonals.

Opening its tap room doors in 2011, NoDa Brewing Company became one of Charlotte’s first craft breweries. Three short years later, Hop Drop ‘N Roll — their most popular IPA — took home the World Beer Cup Gold Award in the competition’s largest category. This recognition propelled the brewery onto a national stage, and attributed to the quick expansion from a 15-barrel brewhouse in the NoDa neighborhood to a 60 barrel brewhouse in nearby North End. Today, NoDa Brewing Company continues to brew award-winning beers, stand as a pillar of creativity and connection in the community, and add to the state’s thriving craft beer economy.

