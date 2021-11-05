NOCA Beverages Expands Board of Advisors

Boston-based boozy water maker NOCA Beverages, which launched in 2019, announces major additions to their board of advisors as they eye expansion. Joining their board this year; Pabst’s Andrew Norlin, Brown-Forman’s Alex Hill, former Constellation Brands’ exec. John Alvarado, ISE’s Jake Stone, & former Anheuser-Busch InBev exec. and industry veteran David Vartanian – all who will play critical roles in helping fuel growth.

NOCA Beverages, the new non-carbonated boozy water beverage company was founded by Galen Hand, Alex Febonio and Richard Roy, best friends from college. NOCA was conceived because the three young entrepreneurs identified a space they felt was lacking in the alcohol industry. Having grown up enjoying numerous non-carbonated beverages such as lemonades, iced teas and flavored waters, they looked to see what similar alcoholic alternatives existed. When they discovered there was nothing on the market that combined the light and refreshing drinking experience of a flavored water in a non-carbonated alcoholic format, they set out to change the industry. They began mixing out of Galen’s parents’ house until they created a lightly flavored, low sugar, refreshing, non-carbonated alternative that wouldn’t leave you feeling sluggish, bloated or weighed down. Enter, NOCA Boozy Water.

“We are extremely humbled to receive the support of so many industry leaders and are incredibly excited to take this company to the next level,” says co-founder Richard Roy. “NOCA is well-positioned as the front-runner in this new category of boozy water, not only introducing consumers to new drinking occasions, but a completely new drinking experience.”

