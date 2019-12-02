No-Li Teams Up With Hooptown USA for Hopped Up Golden Ale

SPOKANE, Wash. — No-Li Brewhouse is proud to announce a community partnership with local non-profit Hooptown USA to celebrate the biggest hometown basketball game in the history of Spokane hoops. Wednesday, December 18th Gonzaga University Men’s Basketball goes head to head with North Carolina in Hooptown USA!

In celebration of this momentous event, No-Li and Hooptown USA have imagined and created a very limited release of Hopped Up Golden Ale. A No-Li small batch experimental brew.Wa

Hooptown Hopped Up Golden Ale is refreshingly light and crisp, with a dry hopped addition of Citra and Mandarina hops that give your taste buds a pop!

Proceeds from this experimental Golden Ale go to Hooptown Community Courts to rebuild and artistically enhance basketball courts in the greater Spokane and eventually Seattle areas.

“Hooptown USA and No-Li are part of our larger community. Together we celebrate by imagining and creating goodness in our community” says Matt Santangelo, Executive Director of Hooptown USA.

Hooptown USA believes that sports connect Neighborhoods – street by street – into healthy, thriving communities. Hooptown USA strives to enhance and strengthen those connections while amplifying our collective identity – all rooted in the magic of hoops. A limited release of Hooptown Hopped Up Golden Ale is available now in 6-pack cans and on tap at No-Li Brewhouse, select Spokane grocery stores, and local Spokane pubs!

About No-Li Brewhouse

WE ARE…100% independent and family owned in Spokane, USA. We are rooted in the spirit of community and the artisan trade of hands-on craft beer making. We innovate, we create and we celebrate together. We have a deep respect for our natural resources and we share optimism for actively shaping a brighter future. We unite with a spirited fabric that binds us together. WE CARE. Our roots run deep in Spokane, USA. WE ARE BORN & RAISED.