No-Li Helps Raise Over $28,000 for Toys For Tots & Spokane Quaranteam

SPOKANE, Washington – We sold all 1,035 donated cases of No-Li Day Fade Huckleberry Lemonade Hard Seltzer. Together, WE raised over $28,000 for Spokane Quaranteam and Toys For Tots. Checks will be immediately dispersed and monies put back into the community for the upcoming holidays.

The need is great this holiday season and our community is great too.

“Simply amazed but not surprised by our No-Li community, said Cole Bryant of No-Li Brewhouse. Rick Clark of Spokane Quaranteam is a fabric of our community. The women and men of the U.S. Marine Corps showed us the need for children through Toys For Tots. Community partnerships and collaborations overcome societal hurdles. We are all committed,” says Cole.

No-Li’s original fundraising goal was $20,000 and 800 cases donated. Once we saw the deeper need and we experienced the depth of community support, we increased the donation to 1,035 cases. It will all be sold today by 2 p.m.! There are also cash donations and 100% of all monies will be immediately distributed back to Spokane Quaranteam and Toys For Tots.

Original Goal: Raise $20,000

100% monies ($25 per case) will go directly to Toys For Tots and Spokane Quaraneteam.

Result: Over $28,000 raised

About No-Li Brewhouse

No-Li Brewhouse is a progressive and forward moving and community-minded brewery. It takes many hands, collaborations, and partnerships together. We have a deep passion for the artisan craft of beer making and sharing 65 international award-winning No-Li beers from Spokane, USA with beer fans. We are establishing Spokane as a craft beer epicenter. A marker of an economically vibrant & thriving city is the cultural addition of a regional craft brewery. A Spokane community with tradespeople honing their craft and careers with living-wage jobs and full benefits. Craft brewing helps to bind a community together. It gives us a sense of local place and pride.

For More Information:

https://www.nolibrewhouse.com