No-Li Brewhouse to Release Day Fade Huckleberry Hard Seltzer

SPOKANE, Wash. — No-Li Brewhouse continues its creative evolution and spirit of innovation with the release of Day Fade, a new line of hard seltzers. The first launch is the Day Fade Huckleberry Hard Seltzer, which will be followed by Day Fade Rainier Cherry Hard Seltzer in April.

“These seltzers are the culmination of a desire to see what No-Li can create beyond traditional definitions, and not only being committed to craft beer, but expanding the definition of No-Li craft beverages,” said Bill Powers, marketing manager for No-Li. “We feel we’re at our best when we’re looking for new ways to create brews that people want.”

The new Day Fade Huckleberry Hard Seltzer has a rich and fruity nose of huckleberry, which a subtle sweetness to round out a drinking experience that is only 2 carbs and 100 calories, all while being 5 percent alcohol by volume.

You can get Day Fade Huckleberry Hard Seltzer at select grocery and pub locations throughout Washington and Idaho, with a full distribution release in the fall of 2019.

