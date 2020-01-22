No-Li Brewhouse Releases 2020 Community Outreach Recap

SPOKANE, Wash. — No-Li Brewhouse 2020 community outreach recap celebrates a year of community outreach, 30th international brewing medal, addition of three-barrel pilot brewing system, and financial impact into local and regional economies.

No-Li reported a 10% increase in total sales in 2019, donating and engaging into local and state-wide nonprofits and launched an experimental and small batch series of Juicy, Citrus and Hazy recipes.  A significant investment into new equipment and laboratory analysis to create the first hard seltzer in the region.

“We are 100% family owned and independent and we take this spirit into engaging our communities at a local level,” said No-Li Owner John Bryant.  ‘No-Li Brewhouse pub and brewery is an extension of our community.”

During 2019, No-Li made donations to non-profits such as, Crosswalk, Odyssey Youth Movement, Teen & Youth Closet, St. Margaret’s Family Shelter, Spokanimal, Scraps, Volunteer Forest Fire Fighters, Hooptown Community Courts, Women & Children Free Restaurant, Terrain and CASA that serve members of our communities with dignity and respect.

2019 saw No-Li roll out new beer recipes and brands, including the No-Li Corner Coast 6-pack CANS and new Juicy, Citrus and Hazy IPA recipes.

No-Li’s beer lineup brought home additional international brewing medals during 2019, totaling 30.

No-Li is a community centric brewery that starts with outreach within communities and its own staff:

  • 80 No-Li employees living in and contributing to Spokane, N. Idaho and Washington communities.

No-Li health & wellness employee support:

  • Comprehensive dental, vision, health plan and 401-K.

About No-Li Brewhouse

WE ARE 100% family owned in Spokane, USA.  We are rooted in the spirit of community and the artisan trade of hands-on craft beer making.  We innovate, we create and we celebrate together. 

We have a deep respect for our natural resources and we share optimism for actively shaping a brighter future.  We unite with a spirited fabric that binds us together. WE CARE.

