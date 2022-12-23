No-Li 25 Days of Christmas: 25 Charities, 25 Days, $47,000 Total Donated

100% Community. 100% Independent

100% Family-Owned. 100% No-Li.

25 Charities, 25 Days, $1-3K Donated Each Day.

$10,000 Christmas Day. $47,000 Total Donated.

Spokane, Wash. — Join us in celebrating 25 charities that bring 100% goodness to our communities.

No-Li Brewhouse places a bright star atop the Christmas tree on Christmas Day to celebrate a successful year of giving back.

This year, No-Li is presenting 24 charities with $1,000 – $3,000 checks, with Giving Back Packs receiving a $10,000 donation on Christmas Day to culminate a year of giving. A grand total of $47,000 donated this holiday season.

“No-Li supported 75+ local charities during 2022. This giving could not happen without local retailers and customers supporting No-Li Brewhouse each day,” said Cindy Bryant.

A special thank you goes out to King Beverage ($5K), Luna Restaurant ($1K), Visit Spokane ($1K), PM Tech ($1K) , Genentech ($1K), Watkins Distributing ($1), Inflection Shift Consulting ($1K) and Crafted Beauty ($1K) for their generous matching contributions.

No-Li 25 DAYS of CHRISTMAS CHARITIES

Thursday, Dec. 1st – TEEN AND KID CLOSET

Friday, Dec. 2nd – ODYSSEY YOUTH MOVEMENT

Saturday, Dec. 3rd – FREE REIN THERAPEUTIC RIDING

Sunday, Dec. 4th – DR. MLK JR. CENTER

Monday, Dec. 5th – JOYA

Tuesday, Dec. 6th – WOMEN HELPING WOMEN

Wednesday, Dec. 7th – EMBRACE WASHINGTON

Thursday, Dec. 8th – CASA PARTNERS

Friday, Dec. 9th – WOMEN AND CHILDREN FREE RESTAURANT

Saturday, Dec. 10th – ST. MARGARET’S FAMILY SHELTER

Sunday, Dec. 11th – SECOND HARVEST

Monday, Dec. 12th – TERRAIN

Tuesday, Dec. 13th- VANESSA BEHAN

Wednesday, Dec. 14th – SPOKANE HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION

Thursday, Dec. 15th – CAMP REED

Friday, Dec. 16th – SPOKANE PRIDE

Saturday, Dec. 17th – NEWBY GINNINGS / POST FALLS, IDAHO

Sunday, Dec. 18th – END THE VIOLENCE

Monday, Dec. 19th – UNIQUE CENTER FOR ATHLETES OF ALL NEEDS / SANDPOINT, IDAHO

Tuesday, Dec. 20th- SAFE PASSAGE ID / COEUR D’ALENE, IDAHO

Wednesday, Dec. 21st – SPOKANE FANTASY FLIGHT

Thursday, Dec. 22nd – THE ISAAC FOUNDATION

Friday, Dec. 23rd – WASHINGTON STATE VOLUNTEER FIREFIGHTERS ASSOCIATION

Saturday, Dec. 24th – SCRAPS HOPE FOUNDATION

Sunday, Dec. 25th – GIVING BACK PACKS SPOKANE

No-Li is located at 1003 E Trent Ave, Spokane, WA 99202. WWW.NOLIBREWHOUSE.COM