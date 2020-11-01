NJ’s Ironbound Hard Cider & Hard Seltzer Now Available In New York

ASBURY, N.J. – Ironbound Farm, producer of Ironbound Hard Cider and Ironbound Hard Seltzer, is now available for the first time in New York. The announcement was made today by Charles Rosen, founder and CEO of Ironbound, and Spencer Noakes, founder and general manager of Remarkable Liquids, a wholesaler focused solely on world-class fermented beverages, including beer, cider, mead and kombucha, based in upstate New York. Remarkable Liquids has been the proud distributor of the Ironbound brand in New Jersey for the past two years.

Ironbound products are made at Ironbound Farm in Hunterdon County, from 100% fresh-pressed apples and infusions sourced from NJ, PA, and NY. Made without concentrate, added sugar or preservatives, Ironbound has become a Garden State favorite thanks to its balanced, not-too-sweet flavor profile and affordable price point. Ironbound Hard Cider and Hard Seltzer are sold in cans and on draft, and are currently available in over 700 bars, restaurants, and retailers throughout New Jersey.

In New York, the Ironbound products, which are cider-based, are sold at grocery stores, bodegas, plus wine and liquor stores (commercial seltzers are made using bases of sugar and malt, and thus cannot be sold at wine or liquor stores).

Ironbound Hard Cider offerings in New York initially include:

Ironbound Original (5.2% ABV): Semi-dry flagship cider made from 100% fresh-pressed local bittersweet and sweet apples

Highlands Farmhouse (5.5% ABV): Brett-laced bittersweet cider dry-hopped with local Cascade and Northern Brewer hops

Devil’s Harvest (5.0% ABV): Infused with tart cherries, wild cranberries, and a hint of white pepper. Double Gold medal-winner in the Cider Craft Magazine in 2018 awards issue

Ironbound Hard Seltzer has launched in New York with:

Lemon Ginger (5.0% ABV): A citrusy blend of tart lemon verbena, fresh ginger, and a touch of organic honey. 104 calories/12 oz serving, with less than 1g of residual sugar

Green Tea Elderflower (5.0% ABV): A blend of farm-brewed green tea and floral elderflower, gently sweetened with fresh pressed apple cider

The move into New York also highlights Ironbound’s commitment to supporting NY farms, as a majority of apple juice used by Ironbound is produced in the state, including DeFisher Fruit Farms in Wayne County, NY, and Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards in Lafayette, NY. As New Jersey produced the best hard cider in America during colonial times – made from Harrison apples – Ironbound has given thousands of these heritage apple trees to orchardists throughout the region in order to bring this special apple back to commercial cultivation, create a high-value revenue stream for these farmers, and secure a sufficient supply of Harrison apple juice as its at the core of everything Ironbound creates.

“We have spent the last six years developing partnerships with these New York family farms” says Charles Rosen, Ironbound Founder and CEO. “It seems like the most organic growth for our company as we look to expand distribution beyond New Jersey. Moreover, having worked with Remarkable Liquids over the past two years to grow our NJ footprint, we have created a true partnership and we could not be more confident in their commitment to grow our business in their own home state.”

“Since its founding, Remarkable Liquids has had an unwavering commitment to these core tenants: distribute only world-class products; work with producers who are driven to create something truly special; and do it in a way that we could all proudly stand behind. It was clear from the very first meeting with Charles, we had met someone who shared our passion, our energy, and our excitement for those same principles. We have the utmost admiration for the unwavering effort toward perfection that the Ironbound team pours into everything they produce. The kinship between our companies was immediate and has only grown since we started working together. We could not be prouder to launch the Ironbound family of brands into the great state of New York; we are certain that our customers will appreciate it.”

About Remarkable Liquids

Remarkable Liquids is a craft beverage distribution company based near Albany, N.Y. that was conceived to offer a distribution option different from all others. Selling only craft beer, cider, mead, and kombucha in New York and New Jersey, Remarkable Liquids is committed to passionately purveying the highest quality beverages in the world.

About Ironbound Farm

Ironbound Farm is located on a 108-acre farm in the New Jersey Highlands (360 County Road 579, Asbury, NJ). Ironbound is committed to revitalizing the local economy by creating jobs for the chronically underemployed including the formerly incarcerated, immigrants, and veterans while building an ever-expanding, interconnected community of rural and urban food producers who are united in the belief that agriculture can be a powerful tool for fostering environmental, economic, and human repair. The Ironbound team uses regenerative farming practices to manage Ironbound’s extensive orchard of heritage cider apples, which includes the largest planting of the Harrison apple in the eastern United States – the renowned American cider apple that originated in 18th century.

# # #

For more information: https://www.ironboundhardcider.com/