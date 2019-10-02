Ninkasi’s Pacific Sparkling Launches 2 New Flavors in Cans

EUGENE, Ore. — Pacific Sparkling, a sister brand of Ninkasi Brewing Company, is thrilled to announce the expansion of their hard craft seltzer regionally outside of Oregon for the first time with the release of two new flavors: Sun-Kissed Grapefruit and Tangy Key Lime. These flavors are available now, coinciding with the brand’s re-release in cans.

Pacific Sparkling is craft brewed in small batches, the Pacific Northwest way. Instead of mass production, the focus is on brewing small, careful batches of seltzer before infusing with bold, refreshing flavors. The purity of Northwest water and brewing process combine for the cleanest seltzer base, a perfect canvas for infusing the inspired flavors.

“We wanted to create a seltzer that reflects the spirit of the Pacific Northwest,” says Nikos Ridge, Pacific Sparkling and Ninkasi Brewing co-founder and CEO. “That’s why we decided to model our seltzer after the craft breweries of the region, brewing in small batches, by hand, while drawing on inspiration from the area.”

Sun-Kissed Grapefruit and Tangy Key Lime will be distributed throughout Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Alaska, and Hawaii. A new, to be announced flavor and a variety pack will be released in early 2020. For more information about Pacific Sparkling, visit pacificsparkling.com.

About Pacific Sparkling Craft Seltzer

Founded in 2019 by Ninkasi Brewing Company, Pacific Sparkling is a hard craft seltzer that’s brewed – not assembled – in small batches. Made with pure Cascade water and flavors inspired by the complexity of the Pacific Northwest, Pacific Sparkling is currently available in flavors such as Sun-Kissed Grapefruit, Tangy Key Lime, and more to be announced soon. For more information, call 541.344.2739 or visit PacificSparkling.com.