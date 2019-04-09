Ninkasi Brewing Launches Hard Seltzer Brand

EUGENE, Ore. — Ninkasi Brewing Company, an independent craft brewery based in Eugene, Oregon, has launched a new brand of hard seltzer. Pacific Sparkling is a craft-brewed seltzer inspired by the spirit of the Pacific Northwest and a love for the outdoors. The flagship flavors— Cucumber Mint and Cherry Blossom —will be available in 6-packs in retail locations across the West this month.

Launching a separate brand for seltzer was a matter of focus. “Ninkasi is a beer company,” said Nikos Ridge, Ninkasi CEO, and co-founder. “And we want to stay focused on creating the next great beer. Pacific Sparkling was born from our team’s excitement to enter a new category and do something different.”

“What makes this hard seltzer unique is that it’s handcrafted and brewed just like a craft beer,” says Ridge. Pacific Sparkling’s packaging reflects the hard work that went into making it, with hand-drawn scenes, and stories, that represent the Northwest ideal, along with slogans that embody the independent spirit of the region, like “Un-mass produced” and “Take your time. We took ours.”

Learn more at pacificsparkling.com

About Ninkasi Brewing Company

Founded in 2006 by Jamie Floyd and Nikos Ridge, Ninkasi Brewing Company continues to grow from its first batch of Total Domination IPA to a two-brewhouse operation, one 55-barrel and one 90-barrel, located in Eugene, Oregon. Ninkasi’s year-round beers are sold throughout Alaska, Alberta, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, as well as Vancouver, British Columbia. The brewery remains privately-owned and is committed to community support and giving. Ninkasi’s Beer Is Love program offers in-kind donations and support for organizations throughout its footprint.

For more information, contact Kiley Gwynn at kiley.gwynn@ninkasibrewing.com or 541-344-2739.