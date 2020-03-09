Ninkasi Brewing Company to Launch 2 New All-Can Packages for Spring 2020: The G.O.A.T. Pack and Total Domination Mountain Pack

EUGENE, Ore.— Ninkasi Brewing Company is excited to launch two new all-can packs: The G.O.A.T. Pack and Total Domination Mountain Pack. The G.O.A.T. Pack includes Total Domination Northwest IPA, Tricerahops Double IPA, Prismatic Juicy IPA, and new and exclusive Juicy Domination Tropical IPA (also available on draft). The Total Domination Mountain Pack is available in 12-packs and 6-packs. All are available now.

Debuting in cans for the first time, the can art for Total Domination IPA features northwest mountain peaks: Mt. Rainier, Mt. St. Helens, Mt. Hood, and The Three Sisters. Each Mountain Pack of Total Domination will contain a mix of the four possible mountain peaks. The art selection in The G.O.A.T. Pack will also contain a random assortment.

“These can packs celebrate both Ninkasi’s history and where we’re headed. We’re excited to include our original masterpieces with new favorites in The G.O.A.T. Pack,” said Ninkasi CEO Nikos Ridge. “This was also the perfect opportunity to debut Total Domination in cans. We’re thrilled to honor our original Northwest IPA with a special tribute to our local landscape through the artwork.”

Juicy Domination Tropical IPA was originally released on draft in December 2019 and is available exclusively in cans in The G.O.A.T. Pack. Juicy Domination features hop notes of papaya, orange, and guava, brewed in the juicy style.

Ninkasi’s year-round lineup offers a full spectrum of beer styles, including their flagship Total Domination Northwest IPA alongside Tricerahops Double IPA, Prismatic Juicy IPA, Hazy Domination IPA, Pacific Rain Northwest Pale, Oatis Oatmeal Stout, Brightberry Raspberry Lime Ale, Pilsner Cold Fermented Lager, Dawn of the Red IPA, Heart and Science West Coast IPA, and Megalodom Legendary IPA.

For all Ninkasi beers, including seasonal offerings, visit ninkasibrewing.com/beers.

G.O.A.T. Pack

For the first time in one pack, we bring you the greatest IPAs of all time. From Total Domination, the original IPA in 2006, to our latest Juicy Domination, The G.O.A.T. Pack will totally dominate all your taste buds’ needs, whether you’re looking for something piney, bitter, juicy, or all of the above.

Style: IPA Variety Pack

Beers Included: Total Domination Northwest IPA, Tricerahops Double IPA, Prismatic Juicy IPA, Juicy Domination Tropical IPA

Available: Now

Packaging: 12-pack 12oz. cans

Distribution: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

Points to note: Juicy Domination is new and exclusive to the G.O.A.T. pack. This is the first time Ninkasi has released a variety 12-pack of cans.

Total Domination Pack (Featuring Northwest Peaks)

Style: Total Domination 12-pack

Beers Included: Total Domination Northwest IPA

Available: Now

Packaging: 12-pack 12oz. cans; 6-pack 12oz. cans

Distribution: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

Points to note: Each 12-pack will contain a mix of four possible northwest mountain peaks, including Mt. Rainier, Mt. St. Helens, Mt. Hood, and Three Sisters.

Juicy Domination Tropical IPA

Sink your feet into the crisp, golden sand. Can you smell it? Juicy Domination is a swirling riptide of papaya, orange, and guava notes bursting all around that finishes smooth and velvety, just like your favorite tropical adventure.

Style: Tropical IPA

Available: Now on draft and in cans exclusively in the G.O.A.T. Pack

ABV: 6.3%

IBU: 40

Malt: 2-Row, Vienna, Flaked Barley, White Wheat

Hops: Crystal, El Dorado, Simcoe, Bru-1, Galaxy

Packaging: Draft; 12oz. cans exclusive to G.O.A.T. Pack

Distribution: Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington.

About Ninkasi Brewing Company

Founded in 2006 by Jamie Floyd and Nikos Ridge, Ninkasi Brewing Company is the nation’s 35th and Oregon’s second largest independent craft brewery. Ninkasi continues to grow from its first batch of Total Domination IPA to three brewhouses, with 55-barrel, 90-barrel brewhouses, and a 5-barrel pilot program located in Eugene, Oregon. Ninkasi’s Flagship beers are sold throughout Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Hawaii, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The brewery remains privately-owned and is committed to community support and giving. Ninkasi’s Beer Is Love program offers in-kind donations and support for organizations throughout its distribution footprint. Ninkasi’s first restaurant, the Better Living Room, opened on its Eugene, Oregon campus in February 2020, soon to be followed by an experience in Tumwater, Washington in September 2020.