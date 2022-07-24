Nine Pin’s Craft Ciders to be Featured at Saratoga Race Course

Nine Pin Cider offers a taste of New York at Saratoga Race Course this summer

ALBANY, N.Y. (July 19, 2022) – Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York’s first farm cidery, will be featured at all Saratoga Race Course dining locations this summer, including the Taste New York Pavilion and the Nine Pin Can Stand. Nine Pin’s cider will be available for purchase each day of the Saratoga meet, Wednesdays through Sundays, in addition to Labor Day. The Taste New York Pavilion at the track, which features food and beverages produced exclusively in New York State, is open every Thursday through Sunday.

Nine Pin is among a distinguished group of other New York State beverages served at the Saratoga Race Course this summer. Attendees at the track now can support local agriculture, as Nine Pin’s cider uses a blend of apples sourced in the Capital Region from Samascott Orchards in Kinderhook, N.Y.

“Nine Pin Cider is thrilled to be among the world class New York State farm sector beverages served at the Saratoga Race Course this summer,” said Sonya del Peral, co-founder and general manager. “Nine Pin Cider bears the New York State Grown and Certified Seal and cider enthusiasts at the track now have the opportunity to support New York agriculture, knowing that Nine Pin’s bright, crisp, refreshing, premium craft cider is proudly made in Albany from local New York apples.”

“Nine Pin Cider really appreciates the opportunity to be featured among the New York craft ciders, beer, wines and spirits at the Saratoga Race Course this summer,” said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder and cidermaker. “We look forward to highlighting the quality of New York agriculture to track attendees through our various refreshing ciders made 100 percent from New York apples!”

For more information about Nine Pin Cider please visit ninepincider.com.

About Nine Pin Ciderworks:

Nine Pin Cider Works is New York’s first farm cidery. Founded in 2013 and based in New York’s capital city, Albany, Nine Pin cider products can be found in hundreds of bars, restaurants and retailers throughout New York, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. Nine Pin produces all ciders from New York apples, primarily sourced from the Capital Region and Hudson Valley, in its 17,000 sq. ft. cidery facility and tasting room in Albany’s Warehouse District. Be Revolutionary®, Consider the Apple®, and Drink New York Apples®. www.ninepincider.com.