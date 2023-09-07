Nine Pin Ciderworks Releases Fall Seasonal

ALBANY, N.Y.— Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York State’s first farm cidery, is bringing the taste of fall to cider-lovers a little earlier this year––and this one is for the apple lovers.

Apple Pie-Secco is crafted from 100% New York apples from Samascott Orchards, located in Kinderhook, N.Y. The cider is aged with vanilla and cinnamon to create that comforting fall flavor.

“We’re seeing more and more each year, an earlier and earlier release of fall flavors; from the classic pumpkin spice latte, to cider doughnuts now being available year-round,” said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder and cidermaker. “But apple pie is the most classic fall flavor, so we wanted to provide that to the apple lovers–and cider lovers–sooner as well.”

This classic fall seasonal beverage was released early to Nine Pin’s exclusive 26ers earlier this month. The growing group of more than 2,000, who regularly enjoy Nine Pin’s ciders, helped the cidery donate more than $11,000 to the Adirondack Mountain Club’s Summit Stewardship Program this past June. The mission of the Stewardship program is to educate the public about alpine ecosystems, maintain trails above the Adirondack Park and treeline, and perform scientific research. Funds are raised through a portion of the sales from the 26 featured ciders throughout the year.

True Nine Pin fans will notice something a little different about this year’s fall favorite. A new matte finished label will adorn the cans, replacing the previous shiny version, creating a certain comfort to the eyes and hands while enjoying the cider. Celebrate the harvest with Apple Pie-Secco.

Apple Pie-Secco cider is currently available in 12 oz. cans and on draught in Nine Pin’s Tasting Room in Albany, N.Y. with an ABV of 6.5 percent. Retailers throughout New York, Massachusetts, and New Jersey will also carry the latest beverage. Residents in other states may purchase Apple Pie-Secco through Nine Pin’s online store.

Cider connoisseurs may enjoy Nine Pin’s beverages in their Albany Tasting Room, located in the City’s Warehouse district, across New York State at bars and restaurants, and from retailers who proudly carry Nine Pin products.

About Nine Pin Ciderworks

About Nine Pin Ciderworks. Nine Pin Ciderworks (“Nine Pin”) is New York’s first farm cidery. Founded in 2013 and based in New York’s capital city, Albany, Nine Pin cider products can be found in hundreds of bars, restaurants and retailers throughout New York, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. Nine Pin produces all their ciders from New York apples, primarily sourced from the Capital Region and Hudson Valley, in its 24,000 sq. ft. cidery facility and Tasting Room in Albany’s Warehouse District. Be Revolutionary, Consider the Apple, and Drink New York Apples.

For More Information:

https://www.ninepincider.com/