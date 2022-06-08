Nine Pin Cider’s Long-Standing Pride Collaboration Returns to In-Person Events This June

ALBANY, New York – Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York’s first farm cidery, announces the return of their limited-edition Pride cans with a portion of proceeds to be donated to Columbia County-based OutHudson – the fourth consecutive year that the Albany-based cidery and OutHudson have collaborated. Nine Pin’s New York State distributor, Remarkable Liquids, will also contribute a portion of their Pride can sales to the cause.

Nine Pin shows its full support of the LGBTQIA+ community with the release of these limited-edition Pride cans. The limited release features an annually updated Pride Flag design proudly wrapped around a specially labelled 12 oz. Nine Pin Signature Cider can.

“Nine Pin is truly looking forward to celebrating Pride month with OutHudson again and we appreciate the work that the LGBTQIA+ community puts into fighting for visibility and equality in society,” said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder and head cidermaker, Nine Pin Ciderworks. “Our partnership with OutHudson supports the beauty and diversity of the LGBTQIA+ community in our agricultural backyard.”

“We are truly grateful to organizations like Nine Pin that support us in our mission to create a safe and supportive space for the LGBTQIA+ community,” said Osun Zotique, executive director of OutHudson. “Nine Pin’s vibrant rainbow can and their financial support are wonderful examples of how to spread the message of visibility and acceptance to the public.”

In commemoration and celebration, Nine Pin will be participating in the following events:

Pride Can Release Night on Wednesday, June 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Nine Pin’s Albany tasting room (929 Broadway, Albany). The release night will also feature live music provided by Ryan Leddick, as well as snacks, including a limited supply of Pride doughnuts made available by Cider Belly Doughnuts.

Hudson Pride Parade, from noon to 3 p.m. beginning at Public Square on Warren Street, Hudson, Saturday, June 4, The Nine Pin mobile bar will be among many other floats.

Schenectady Pride Parade on Saturday, June 4 from 2:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Gateway Park.

Pride Brunch on Saturday, June 11 in Nine Pin’s Albany tasting room, featuring Typhoid Mary. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the event will begin at noon.

Treat Your Self with Jacob Alejandro – Pride Conchas on Saturday, June 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Nine Pin’s Albany tasting room.

OutHudson’s mission is to improve the quality of life and advance the visibility of LGBTQ people in Columbia County. The donation will help organize various social and educational LGBTQ events such as movie screenings, intergenerational programming, potlucks, discussion groups, youth/teen support groups, drag brunches, author/poetry readings, Drag Queen Story Time, community town halls, educational workshops, and HIV/AIDS programming.

Pride Cans will be available for sale at Nine Pin’s tasting room located at 929 Broadway in Albany and at participating retailers in the Capital Region. The cider will be available in 12 oz. four-packs and has an ABV of 6.7 percent.

For More Information:

https://www.ninepincider.com