Nine Pin Cider’s Apple Pie-Secco Returns

ALBANY, New York – Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York’s first farm cidery, announced the return of their Apple Pie-Secco cider just in time for the fall. Crafted from apples from Samascott Orchards in Kinderhook, N.Y., Apple Pie-Secco symbolizes life’s simple joys, with explosions of apple flavor and autumnal aromas.

“We especially enjoy crafting our seasonal ciders,” said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder and cidermaker. “Being able to offer a crisp, refreshing cider that ties into the tastes and smells of the season is both challenging and rewarding.”

Apple Pie-Secco cider is currently available in 12 oz. cans and on draught in Nine Pin’s tasting room in Albany as well through retailers throughout New York, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. Residents in other states can purchase Apple Pie-Secco through Nine Pin’s online store.

About Nine Pin Ciderworks

Nine Pin Cider Works is New York’s first farm cidery. Founded in 2013 and based in New York’s capital city, Albany, Nine Pin cider products can be found in hundreds of bars, restaurants and retailers throughout New York, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey. Nine Pin produces all ciders from New York apples, primarily sourced from the Capital Region and Hudson Valley, in its 22,000 sq. ft. cidery facilities in Albany’s Warehouse District.

For More Information:

https://www.ninepincider.com