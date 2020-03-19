Nine Pin Cider to Offer Take Out, Delivery of Cider and Tasting Room Food in NY’s Capital Region

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

ALBANY, N.Y. – Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York’s first farm cidery, will offer takeout and delivery of cider products and food from its tasting room.

Pick up orders will be available at Nine Pin’s tasting room at 929 Broadway in Albany, with hours of operation from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Pizza and soft pretzels are available for order, besides cider products.

Free delivery of food and cider is available for Albany, Schenectady, Rensselaer, Columbia, Greene, Warren, Washington, and Saratoga counties. Delivery minimum is $50 per order and can be scheduled by calling (518) 449-9999.

Due to state restrictions in regards to COVID-19, the tasting room is closed to the public other than for takeout.

For more information about Nine Pin Cider,please visit ninepincider.com.

About Nine Pin Cider Works

Nine PinCider Works is New York’s first farm cidery. Founded in 2013 and based in NewYork’s capital city, Albany, Nine Pin cider products can be found in hundredsof bars, restaurants, and retailers throughout New York, Massachusetts,Connecticut, and New Jersey. Nine Pin produces all ciders, sourced from CapitalRegion and Hudson Valley apples, in its 17,000 sq. ft. cidery facility andtasting room in Albany’s Warehouse District. Be Revolutionary®, Consider The Apple®,and Drink New York Apples®. www.ninepincider.com. 

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)
Brew Talks Denver 2020 (GABF)

Denver, CO ● Sept. 25, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.