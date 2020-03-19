Nine Pin Cider to Offer Take Out, Delivery of Cider and Tasting Room Food in NY’s Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. – Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York’s first farm cidery, will offer takeout and delivery of cider products and food from its tasting room.

Pick up orders will be available at Nine Pin’s tasting room at 929 Broadway in Albany, with hours of operation from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Pizza and soft pretzels are available for order, besides cider products.

Free delivery of food and cider is available for Albany, Schenectady, Rensselaer, Columbia, Greene, Warren, Washington, and Saratoga counties. Delivery minimum is $50 per order and can be scheduled by calling (518) 449-9999.

Due to state restrictions in regards to COVID-19, the tasting room is closed to the public other than for takeout.

For more information about Nine Pin Cider,please visit ninepincider.com.

About Nine Pin Cider Works

Nine PinCider Works is New York’s first farm cidery. Founded in 2013 and based in NewYork’s capital city, Albany, Nine Pin cider products can be found in hundredsof bars, restaurants, and retailers throughout New York, Massachusetts,Connecticut, and New Jersey. Nine Pin produces all ciders, sourced from CapitalRegion and Hudson Valley apples, in its 17,000 sq. ft. cidery facility andtasting room in Albany’s Warehouse District. Be Revolutionary®, Consider The Apple®,and Drink New York Apples®. www.ninepincider.com.