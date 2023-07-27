Nine Pin Cider Releases Montmorency Cherry

ALBANY, N.Y.— Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York’s first farm cidery, has released Montmorency Cherry, the latest in its new Harvest Series. The New York Cider Harvest Series is Nine Pin’s way to honor agriculture and local businesses.

Nine Pin’s mission is simple: to support New York agriculture by producing quality craft ciders using 100 percent local New York apples and fruit. Nine Pin designs its Harvest Series to directly highlight the mission by showcasing some of the most unique and delicious ingredients grown in New York State. The second cider in the series is Montmorency Cherry; Montmorency cherries are tart and tangy, perfectly complementing the natural sweetness of apples in a co-fermented hard cider.

The cherries used in this cider are from Bittner-Singer Farms in Appleton, N.Y., just south of Lake Ontario in Niagara County. Montmorency Cherry will be available in 12 oz. cans with an ABV of 5.7 percent.

The Harvest Series will be for sale exclusively at independent retailers throughout New York State to help support local small businesses and it will also be available at Nine Pin’s tasting room in Albany, N.Y.

“Supporting New York agriculture is the core tenet of Nine Pin,” said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder and head cidermaker. “The Harvest Series allows us to celebrate New York’s agricultural treasures, while also supporting independent retailers who have helped Nine Pin grow throughout the years.”

About Nine Pin Ciderworks

Nine Pin Ciderworks (“Nine Pin”) is New York’s first farm cidery. Founded in 2013 and based in New York’s capital city, Albany, Nine Pin cider products can be found in hundreds of bars, restaurants and retailers throughout New York, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. Nine Pin produces all ciders from New York apples, primarily sourced from the Capital Region and Hudson Valley, in its 24,000 sq. ft. cidery facility and tasting room in Albany’s Warehouse District. Be Revolutionary, Consider the Apple, and Drink New York Apples.

