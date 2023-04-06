Nine Pin Cider Launches Harvest Series with Aurora Blueberry

ALBANY, N.Y.— Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York’s first farm cidery, has announced its new Harvest Series with the release of Aurora Blueberry. This new cider series honors New York agriculture and local businesses.

Nine Pin’s mission is simple, to support New York agriculture by producing quality craft ciders using 100 percent local New York apples and fruit. That mission inspired Nine Pin’s Harvest Series which highlights some of the unique ingredients grown in New York State.

The first cider in the series is Aurora Blueberry; Aurora blueberries ripen late in the season and are harvested at the same time as apples, making them perfect for crafting a co-fermented hard cider.

The Harvest Series will be for sale exclusively at independent retailers throughout New York State to help support local businesses as well as Nine Pin’s Albany tasting room.

“Supporting New York agriculture has always been at the core of Nine Pin’s mission,” said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder and cidermaker. “With this new series, not only do we celebrate some of New York’s agricultural treasures, we’re also supporting the independent retailers who have helped make Nine Pin what it is today.”

Aurora Blueberry will be available in a four-pack of 12 oz. cans with an ABV of 6.2 percent. MSRP is $16.99.

About Nine Pin Ciderworks:

Nine Pin Ciderworks (“Nine Pin”) is New York’s first farm cidery. Founded in 2013 and based in New York’s capital city, Albany, Nine Pin cider products can be found in hundreds of bars, restaurants and retailers throughout New York, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. Nine Pin produces all ciders from New York apples, primarily sourced from the Capital Region and Hudson Valley, in its 24,000 sq. ft. cidery facility and tasting room in Albany’s Warehouse District. Be Revolutionary, Consider the Apple, and Drink New York Apples.

For More Information:

https://www.ninepincider.com/