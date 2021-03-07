Nine Pin Cider Collaborates With Local Businesses to Release Maple Apple Jack

Nine Pin has collaborated with Samascott Orchards, Harvest Spirits Distillery and Crown Maple to produce a truly unique cider: Maple Apple Jack

ALBANY, N.Y. – Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York’s first farm cidery, releases a new flavor of cider as part of their limited release can series called Maple Apple Jack. The newest edition to the continuously growing line up of ciders was made possible by collaborating with three Hudson Valley businesses including Samascott Orchards from Kinderhook, Harvest Spirits Distillery from Valatie and Crown Maple from Dover Plains.

The four-way collaboration features apples from Samascott orchards fermented in Harvest Distillery’s Apple Jack bourbon barrels and infused with maple syrup from Crown Maple. Maple Apple Jack will be released to the public on Tuesday, March 2.Cider connoisseurs as well as cider enthusiasts should act fast on this one. Secret Stash cans are limited and sell out quickly.

“We are thrilled to be a part of a local collaboration with such great businesses,” said Jake Samascott, owner of Samascott Orchard. “We are lucky to have such exceptional ingredients growing in the Hudson Valley.”

“We are very excited to be included in a Hudson Valley special edition,” said Michael Cobb, CEO of Crown Maple. “We encourage all to support your local food and beverage artisans.”“We are very pleased to be a part of this collaboration”, said Derek Grout, founder and distiller at Harvest Spirits. “It’s great when New York Businesses come together and create something so special all sourced from the Hudson Valley.”

“I am confident that our cider fans will love our Maple Apple Jack as much as we do,” said Alejandro del Peral, founder and cidermaker. “My sincere thanks to our extraordinary partners that helped make this cider possible and who share our mission of supporting New York Agriculture.”

Secret Stash Maple Apple Jack, with an APV of 6.4 percent is available in 12oz four-pack cans in Nine Pin’s Tasting Room in Albany, at local farmers markets and on-line at ninepincider.com.For more information about Nine Pin Cider, please visit ninepincider.com.