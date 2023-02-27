Nine Pin Cider Celebrates Nine Years

ALBANY, N.Y.— Nine Pin Ciderworks, New York’s first farm cidery, is celebrating its ninth anniversary this year.

Nine years ago, Nine Pin became New York’s first farm cidery and opened its tasting room to the public. Prior to that, New York state law did not permit hard cider companies to sell directly to consumers in tasting rooms or attend farmers markets. During the past nine years, Nine Pin’s founders have worked hard to help further change the law so cideries are permitted to cross-promote New York farm-based beer, spirits, and wine in their tasting room and sell related merchandise.

In addition, New York State has increased the production limit for New York farm cideries to 250,000 gallons from the original 150,000 gl. limit. To meet the challenges afforded by these changes, Nine Pin has expanded its facilities in Albany from just 5,000 sq. ft. to now a total of 24,000 sq. ft.

“We couldn’t be more proud of how far we’ve come in the last nine years,” said Alejandro del Peral, co-founder and cidermaker. “Thanks to our amazing customers and our dedicated staff, we’ve been able to grow our business and further Nine Pin’s mission of supporting New York agriculture and producing quality craft ciders using 100 percent New York apples and fruit. We’re looking forward to the next nine years!”

The ninth anniversary festivities will be taking place on Wednesday, March 1 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Nine Pin’s Albany tasting room, located in the Warehouse District. There will be baked goods, drink specials, and more to commemorate nine years of Nine Pin.

About Nine Pin Ciderworks

Nine Pin Ciderworks (“Nine Pin”) is New York’s first farm cidery. Founded in 2013 and based in New York’s capital city, Albany, Nine Pin cider products can be found in hundreds of bars, restaurants and retailers throughout New York, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. Nine Pin produces all ciders from New York apples, primarily sourced from the Capital Region and Hudson Valley, in its 24,000 sq. ft. cidery facility and tasting room in Albany’s Warehouse District. Be Revolutionary, Consider the Apple, and Drink New York Apples.

