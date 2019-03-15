Night Shift to Open Lovejoy Wharf Location on March 20

BOSTON, Mass. — Since opening Night Shift Brewing in 2012, founders Rob Burns, Mike O’Mara and Michael Oxton have shared their love and joy of brewing with passionate craft beers lovers. With the opening of the new Night Shift Lovejoy Wharf on March 20, Boston’s “brewmance” can continue in a 480-seat waterfront location next door to the TD Garden.

Night Shift Lovejoy Wharf will serve as the brewery’s innovation hub. An on-site 10-barrel brewhouse will fuel constant experimentations. Craft beer lovers will enjoy new flavors, new recipes, new ingredients and new ways of making beer. As part of the experimentation, Head Brewer Anna Jobe will tap at least one new beer every week. Last year Night Shift released 93 beers.

“We are excited to open the doors to our new brewing and dining experience in downtown Boston,” said Rob Burns, Co-Founder. “Great beer and great food deserve to be shared, and we welcome everyone to Night Shift’s table for a communal experience.”

Located next door to the TD Garden and the Converse building, Night Shift Lovejoy Wharf will feature 30 draft lines, an 80-seat waterfront patio, and a full-service scratch kitchen with 30 menu offerings. Head Chef James Pearsons and Pastry Chef Lina Mondal will emphasize fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and beer pairings to create unique seasonal dishes all-year round.

The innovation at Night Shift Lovejoy Wharf continues with the debut of Night Shift Roasting, a coffee roaster, and craft coffee bar. Night Shift will be the only brewery in Boston to house-roast its own beans. Opening at 6 a.m., it will be an authentic, welcoming and comfortable spot for Bostonians to enjoy ethically sourced and reasonably priced coffee.

“Both beer and coffee are fermented products, and many of the flavor profiles – from fruity to herbal to cocoa notes – are similar. Like we do in brewing, we’ll offer a wide variety of flavors to suit a range of consumer tastes. And like our beer, freshness is paramount at Night Shift Roasting,” said Michael Oxton, Co-Founder.

Almost every aspect of the new space tells a story, from the mural that depicts Night Shift’s history and important milestones starting when the founders brewed their first homebrew batch, to paintings and dramatic light fixtures inspired by beers labels Nite Lite and Morph. Above the all gender bathroom a neon reads, “All Styles Welcome,” a mantra that applies to beer styles and patrons.

“At Night Shift, one of our beliefs is that great beer should be accessible, not intimidating. We’ll continue to build that culture at Lovejoy Wharf and Night Shift Roasting. Like one of our signs here says, All Styles Welcome” at Night Shift Lovejoy Wharf,” said Mike O’Mara, Co-Founder.