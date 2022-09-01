Night Shift Brewing Celebrates Oktoberfest With Release Of One Mighty Festbier And Events At Everett Taproom and Lovejoy Wharf

EVERETT, Massachusetts – Night Shift Brewing is ready for their annual Oktoberfest festivities with exclusive new releases and events at their Everett and Lovejoy Wharf locations – complete with a Stein holding competition, live music and lots of fun for all.

Night Shift Brewing is celebrating Oktoberfest with three exclusive new releases:

One Mighty Festbier – This Helles Style Lager is one mighty collab beer between Night Shift Brewing and One Mighty Mill. Brewed with wheat from One Mighty Mill, this lager sips clean and refreshing with fresh-milled wheat (upcycled in Lynn MA) that adds character to every sip. It’s brimming with citrusy notes of orange juice, tangelo, and yellow peach. Prost! to shared food systems between local bakers and brewers!

Freudian Sip – A Vienna Lager named after Sigmund Freud who lived in Vienna for most of his life.

Prost Malone – An unfiltered Munich Lager combining the joy of yelling Cheers! iIn German along with a fusion of pop culture.

The Everett Taproom hosts their Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, September 24. In addition to the three special beer releases, the festivities include live music from the Hofbrau Spieler Band from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Food trucks from The Sausage Guy, Wild Fox Pierogies and Brato will also be on site for the party. There is also a stein holding competition and best dressed contest, so dirndls and lederhosen are encouraged!

Tickets to the Stein Holding Competition are $30 and include a 1 Liter Night Shift Brewing Stein and pour of One Mighty Festbier. Night Shift Brewing Oktoberfest Steinholding Competition will abide by the Official U.S. Steinholding Association Rules and 1st, 2nd and 3rd places prizes will be awarded for both the Men’s and Women’s Competition.

The Lovejoy Wharf Oktoberfest celebration is taking over their namesake patio on Sunday, September 25. In addition to the three special beer releases, the Hofbrau Spieler Band will be playing from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. The Lovejoy Wharf team will be cranking out a variety of Oktoberfest themed menu items, plentiful with brats and pretzels and more!

The first 50 people to visit each location will get a free stein.

WHEN: Saturday, September 24 at Everett Taproom

Noon – 11:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 25 at Lovejoy Wharf

11:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

WHERE: Night Shift Brewing Everett Taproom

87 Santilli Highway

Everett, MA 02149

617.294.4233

Night Shift Brewing Lovejoy Wharf

1 Lovejoy Wharf, Suite 101

Boston, MA 02114

617.456.7687

ABOUT NIGHT SHIFT BREWING

Night Shift Brewing has its roots in a small kitchen on Josephine Ave in Somerville, MA. In 2007, Co-Founders Rob, Mike, and Michael began homebrewing at night, making beers for friends and family that they hoped were more delicious than the commercial options on shelves. In 2012, the trio moved their hobby to a small Everett warehouse and launched the business. They relied on a “craft better” mindset and their passionate community of loyal customers to quickly grow their staff, production, and distribution in the local market. Today, Night Shift Brewing operates locations in Everett and Boston MA, and distributes beer throughout MA, CT, ME, NH, NY, PA, RI, VT, NJ, VA, MD and DC. It is currently one of the top 100 craft breweries in the country by volume.

For More Information:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oktoberfest-2022-night-shift-brewing-everett-tickets-407081410457