Night Shift Beer Gardens Open This Week at the Esplanade and in Allston

BOSTON, Mass.— Night Shift Brewing announces the reopening of their two Boston-area beer gardens – one at the Esplanade on May 10, one in Allston’s Herter Park on May 11. Both located along the Charles River, these beer gardens are an ideal spot to gather with friends and enjoy delicious drinks in the urban outdoors.

To kick off the beer garden season, Night Shift is celebrating with the following new and limited releases rolling out all month long:

Garden Party – a 7% hazy IPA available on draft only at the Night Shift’s Lovejoy Wharf restaurant and now at the beer gardens. It’s a hazy IPA with notes of juicy melon and citrus, featuring Nelson Sauvin, Mosaic and Galaxy Hops.

Granita Weisse – a 7% sour ale brewed with an abundance of blood orange, guava and pineapple. This blended sour ale pours sunset orange with a clean and crisp body. On the aroma there are notes of grapefruit and orange juice, complemented by thirst-quenching notes of grapefruit, mango and sweet OJ.

Cereal Session – this 4.5% fruity cereal wheat ale with blueberry and orange is a collaboration with local ice cream cafe Holy Cow. Leinenkugel sunset wheat uses these flavors and many compare it to fruity pebbles.

The Night Shift Beer Gardens offer the brand’s wide array of options, including: Whirlpool (Hazy Pale Ale), Santilli (American IPA), Fluffy (Hazy IPA), 87 (Hazy DIPA), Nite Lite (American Light Lager), Day Lite (Light Lager with Orange Peel), and Lime Lite (Light Lager with Lime), rotating seasonal small batches and sour ales, Hoot hard seltzer (rotating original and tropical flavors), Night Shift’s selection of house wines, and non-alcoholic beverages such as Night Shift’s cold brew coffee, non alcoholic beer from Athletic Brewing Co. and Hoplark, and Spindrift Seltzers are also available.

A rotating line up of food trucks will be rolling through the Esplanade and Allston locations this season, and kicks off with The Hummus Shop at the Esplanade on May 10 and Daddy’s Bonetown Burgers at Herter Park on May 11. Guests are welcome to bring outside food to enjoy with Night Shift beverages as well.

Space at Night Shift Beer Gardens is available through walk-ins only.

Please see below for opening dates and hours of operation.

Night Shift Beer Gardens, Esplanade

Between Berkeley & Clarendon Streets along the Storrow Lagoon

(use the Dartmouth Street footbridge for access)

Opens Wednesday, May 10

Wednesday – Friday: 4:00 – 10:00 p.m., Saturday: noon – 10:00 p.m., Sunday: noon – 8:00 p.m.

Night Shift Beer Gardens, Allston

Between Harvard Stadium & Everett Street along Soldier’s Field Road

Opens Thursday, May 11

Wednesday – Friday: 4:00 – 10:00 p.m., Saturday: noon – 10:00 p.m., Sunday: noon – 6:00 p.m.

Free parking available

About Night Shift Brewing

Night Shift Brewing has its roots in a small kitchen on Josephine Ave in Somerville, MA. In 2007, Co-Founders Rob, Mike, and Michael began homebrewing at night, making beers for friends and family that they hoped were more delicious than the commercial options on shelves. In 2012, the trio moved their hobby to a small Everett warehouse and launched the business. Today, Night Shift Brewing operates locations in Everett and Boston MA, and distributes beer throughout MA, CT, ME, NH, NY, PA, RI, VT, NJ, MD and DC.

