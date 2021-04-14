Nigerian Beer Brand Star Lager Announces US Expansion

Established in 1949, Star Lager Beer, a classic brew across Africa has announced it’s now available in the U.S.

Los Angeles, CA — Star Lager Beer, established in Nigeria in 1949 announces the brand’s expansion into the U.S. market. The beer has been a staple brew in Africa for over 70 years and has rooted itself as a beer of Kings. Today, the company marks a big and long-awaited milestone by extending its distribution across the United States. Star Beer USA has begun operations to distribute and market the company’s premium cold-filtered lager. The US-based Star Lager Beer USA will remain being bottled at the company’s long-time brewery in Nigeria, Nigerian Breweries.

“We are on a fast track to getting Star Lager Beer into every grocery store and market in America”, says, May Chioma Odiakosa CEO of Star Beer USA and Nigeria native. “I personally feel that now more than ever, people need a taste of the “homeland” and something to remind ourselves of our legendary ancestors in Africa. A little taste of home, if you will and we invite everyone to join us”.

Star Beer USA is currently sold online at Total Wine and in stores across Californina. Star Lager Beer is brewed to perfection with the highest quality natural ingredients. The special cold filtered brewing process guarantees superior quality and optimal refreshment. Each bottle is subjected to over 250 quality checks ensuring quality and freshness and is made of simple ingredients that provide a bright, high-quality taste. The lager is also gluten-free and vegan.

Of more than 8,000 breweries in the United States, 60 are black-owned and only 2 are black female-owned. Star Beer USA aims to fill these gaps by presenting a new narrative in beer culture and advertising. “I’m determined to offer a beer brand that speaks to not only every beer lover in the US but also offers a unique look today’s beer drinkers and enthusiasts, says Odiakosa. We want to be inclusive of everyone, this is a party for all Americans.”

About Star Beer USA

Star Beer USA is a Los Angeles-based company founded in 20## by May Chioma Odiakosa. Star Beer USA is the US supplier of the Nigerian beer, Star Lager Beer. Star Lager Beer is bottled by Nigerian Breweries. Nigerian Breweries was incorporated in 1946 and the first bottle of its brand, the Star Lager Beer, rolled off the bottling lines of its Lagos brewery in June 1949. For more information please visit: https://starbeerusa.com/