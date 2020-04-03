Nielsen CGA: BA-Defined Craft Could Lose 17.8 Million CEs If On-Premise Closed Through April

Tweet
Reddit
Share
Share
Email

Brewers Association-defined craft beer companies could lose nearly 18 million cases equivalents if the shutdown of nearly all U.S. on-premise outlets forced by COVID-19 lasts through April, Nielsen CGA client solutions director Matthew Crompton shared during Friday’s Brewers Association Power Hour webinar.

“That’s a big gap in the market that has now been lost,” he said.

Crompton and Nielsen CGA client solutions manager Matt Drummond shared the firm’s “COVID-19 “Impact Report,” which focuses on consumer attitudes toward takeout and delivery of food and alcoholic beverages.

The firm shared the results of a survey of 1,200 consumers in New York, California, Illinois and Florida taken March 28-29, as well as trends from its RestauranTrak dataset — which tracks more than 10,000 transaction-level point-of-sale feeds from mostly independently owned restaurant concepts and smaller unbranded groups — for the weeks ending March 21 and March 28.

The results were, as expected, grim. Overall dollar sales velocity for the week ending March 21 declined 73% compared to an average week, while dollar sales velocity declined 77% for the week ending March 28.

In the pre-COVID-19 world, takeout/delivery accounted for just 11% of total on-premise sales in the U.S. Since then, takeout/delivery sales have increased 110%.

According to Nielsen CGA’s two week survey, 66% of respondents said they had ordered takeout or delivery over the two-week period ending March 28, while 15% said they had ordered alcoholic beverages with that order. Meanwhile, one-third of the survey’s respondents said they ordered food from a venue where they have previously dined in or drank.

More than half (58%) said they ordered alcohol to avoid going to the grocery store, while 24% said they purchased alcohol bundles offered. And 61% said they expected to pay more for takeout/delivery than at retail.

The good news for craft brewers: More than half (51%) of those who ordered alcohol with takeout/delivery purchased craft beer. However, most people (60%) said they ordered either red wine or imported beer (55%).

How have consumers’ drinking patterns been affected over the last two weeks? According to Nielsen CGA’s consumer pulse survey, 22% said they’re drinking more than usual, while half (50%) said they’re drinking the same amount. And 28% said they’re drinking less than usual.

So who is drinking more? Thirty percent of 35- to 54-year olds said they were drinking more than usual, while 21% of 21- to 34-year-olds said they were imbibing more. And 9% of those 55 and up were drinking more.

Brewbound Job Board

The leading job board for the beer industry. Featuring hundreds of jobs from leading breweries and associated companies.

Brewbound Marketplace Listing

The Brewbound Marketplace features listings for equipment, services, and more. Post a listing today.

Brewbound's Database of Breweries

Brewbound's database of breweries includes thousands of breweries from around the world.

Beer Events Calendar
Beer Events Calendar

A public calendar of events that are happening in the beer industry

View calendar | Post Event
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020
Cannabis Forum Summer 2020

New York, NY ● June 12th, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)
Brew Talks Orlando 2020 (NBWA)

Orlando, Florida ● Oct. 6, 2020

Register Now
Brewbound Live Winter 2020
Brewbound Live Winter 2020

Santa Monica, CA ● Dec. 3+4, 2020

Early Registration Open
Brewbound Podcast

The Brewbound Podcast features interviews with beer industry executives and entrepreneurs, along with highlights and commentary from the weekly news. New episodes every Thursday.