Nicaragua Craft Beer Co. Releases Panga Drops Keller Pils in North America

SAN JUAN DEL SUR, Nicaragua – Nicaragua Craft Beer Co., the first craft brewery in the country, is expanding distribution of one of its flagship beers, Panga Drops Keller Pils, to 12 U.S. states this month. The brewery was started by Americans Matt Greenberg and Brendan DeBlois and is nestled within the beach town of San Juan del Sur.

Named after the world-famous surfing destination in Nicaragua, Panga Drops registers at 6.2% ABV and is a highly drinkable and interesting take on the Kellerbier style. “We wanted to appeal to informed craft drinkers, but also people who might not be so into hoppier or darker styles,” said president and co-founder Matt Greenberg.

Refreshing in both flavor and packaging, this unfiltered and crisp golden-colored beer comes in an 8 oz. squat can inspired by local soft drinks. “When you’re drinking a beer in the Nicaraguan heat,” said Greenberg, “the last four ounces tend to get warm. So, we moved those ounces to the next can to keep them cold. The 8 oz. squat cans chill faster to help keep you cool and refreshed.”

The 8 oz. squat can also stands out on shelves. Designed with a laid-back beachy vibe that matches the liquid within, it emulates its unique placement as Nicaragua’s only exported craft beer, and there is no other craft brew quite like it available in the United States.

Panga Drops has been available with limited distribution in Los Angeles and New York, but its official U.S. launch this month is the first time the unique brew will be available to the masses, with distribution now totaling 12 states including Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Kansas, Kentucky, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island and South Carolina.

Nicaragua’s first craft brewery was established in 2013 by Americans Matt Greenberg and Brendan DeBlois in the town of San Juan del Sur. The country’s premier beach town is also a world-renowned surfing destination. The brewery offers a range of styles on draft and in cans, many of which feature local ingredients unique to the “land of lakes and volcanoes.” Learn more at www.nicacraftbeer.com.

