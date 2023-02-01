JUNEAU, ALASKA – As the seasons begin to heat up, so is the Alaskan Brewing Company as it announces the return of its award-winning Pilot Series, the Jalapeño IPA.

Brewed with fresh Jalapeños, hand selected by brewers from Alaskan’s Brew Crew and combined with a blend of Centennial, Sterling, Magnum, and Apollo hops in balance with Munich and Crystal malts. The Jalapeño IPA pours a brilliantly clear reddish amber in color with earthy, light caramel, and herbal hop notes blending with the spice from the peppers on the nose; followed by a nice spice heat, citrus, pine, and an alcohol warming sensation upon taste.

Despite its namesake, the Jalapeño IPA isn’t overly spicy or hot. It’s an artful and delicate example of freshness and balance in beer. The unique hop blend and complementary malt bill are engineered to highlight the best aspects of the jalapeño flavor. The result is a beer which presents with the freshness of a vegetable garden and a deliciously smooth balance.

Coming in hot with 8.5% ABV and 70 IBUs, Alaskan Brewing’s Jalapeño IPA will be hitting the shelves in early January and can be found anywhere you find Alaskan Brewing Company’s Pilot Series.

Make sure to grab it while its hot!

For More Information:

https://www.alaskanbeer.com/2023/01/20/fresh-n-refreshing-newest-alaskan-release-showcases-fresh-flavors-and-balance/